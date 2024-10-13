Despite speculation suggesting Wolverhampton Wanderers will make a move for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo in the January transfer window to bolster their squad, it has now been suggested those reports are wide of the mark and that Gary O'Neil does not feel he needs any new midfielders.

Wolves have endured a dismal start to the Premier League campaign, with O'Neil still searching for his first win of the season after seven games. Just how much more patience the Wolves board will have in their manager remains to be seen, but if he does make it to January, it is clear that O'Neil will need to strengthen his squad and get more out of the players currently at his disposal, or Wolves will face a fight against relegation this term.

While O'Neil will be desperate to shore up his defence and make Wolves a tougher team to break down, it seems he is not in the market for a new midfielder, and the idea of pursuing Liverpool's Endo has now been dismissed.

Wolves Don't Need Endo

Midlands club are not looking at Liverpool player

That's according to the latest word on Endo's situation courtesy of Pete O'Rouke at Football Insider, who suggests the Liverpool man is not on Wolves' shopping list ahead of the next transfer window. Previous reports had suggested that the Wanderers were interested in signing the Japanese international.

Indeed, Wolves are not thought to be looking to sign any midfielders and are not interested in Endo at all. O'Rourke claims Wolves are already well-stocked in the middle of the park and will not be looking to expand their roster in that area any time soon. Instead, there are plans to prioritise other positions across the pitch in the New Year.

Wataru Endo 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 4 Minutes 85 Pass completion % 66.7 Tackles and interceptions 2 Touches 14 Total carries 6

It is thought Wolves will be looking at signing a new defender first and foremost, with the experienced heads of James Tomkins and Paul Dummett believed to be on their radar.

Endo Plans to Stay at Anfield

Midfielder has no desire to leave Liverpool

Wataru Endo had a fantastic first season at Anfield last year under Jürgen Klopp, but has struggled to get as much game time under new boss, Arne Slot, this year.

Despite this, Liverpool themselves are short of numbers in the middle of the park, and view the Japan international as an important squad member and someone they are reluctant to let go of in the near future. Liverpool are expected to strengthen in that area, but see Endo as a useful player in the number six role.

Endo himself has commented on the rumours about his future, telling Japanese outlet Synchronous that he intends to stay at Liverpool. He said:

"I have no idea what people are saying about me, but my plan is staying here."

Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/10/2024