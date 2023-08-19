Wolverhampton Wanderers may be forced to rely on Sasa Kalajdzic as their first-choice No.9 after Raul Jimenez's exit while talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook tells GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League club could, once again, endure a ‘very difficult’ season.

The club have endured a tumultuous summer, which has been topped off by Julen Lopetegui’s unfortunate exit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news – Sasa Kalajdzic

Wolves completed the £15m signing of Kalajdzic last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, as the Austrian centre-forward committed the next five years to the Midlands club.

The Vienna-born forward played just one game for Wolves last term due to a long-term crucial ligament rupture he picked up against Southampton just days after his arrival.

As a result, the 6-foot-7 man has not had the chance to prove his worth, though will be keen to become Gary O’Neil’s optimal choice through the middle.

Just the season before, however, he scored six goals and notched a further two assists in 15 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart as he established himself as the club's primary centre-forward option.

And now that Jimenez has completed his Premier League switch to Fulham, reported to be worth £5.5m, Crook believes that new boss O’Neil will be utilising Kalajdzic as his starting striker for the foreseeable future.

However, the Mexico international’s 57 goals from 166 games, per Transfermarkt, will be difficult to emulate for sure, but the new coach may have little choice as club chairman Jeff Shi announced – in an open letter – that transfer business this summer has had to be restricted.

What did Alex Crook say about Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sasa Kalajdzic?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook suggested Wolves attempts to seal Aaron Cresswell's arrival was hindered thanks to their inability to pay West Ham United’s asking price.

More importantly, the talkSPORT reporter believes that Kaladjzic will become O’Neil's first choice, despite his lack of action last term.

He said: “Matt Doherty, as you have mentioned, has come back on a free transfer. They tried for Aaron Cresswell but didn’t have the finances for that in the end, and they also talked about Alex Scott.

“I think they’re hoping that Sasa Kaladjzic who’s just got back to fitness, is going to be the No.9 because obviously Raul Jimenez has gone. I do think Wolves are in for a very difficult season and Julen Lopetegui knew that and that’s likely why he left.”

What next for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Luckily for those of a Wolves persuasion, O’Neil was on hand to take over at the helm upon Lopetegui’s departure following persistent grumbles of discontent from the Spaniard.

Now looking ahead under new stewardship, journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT Wolves swooping in for AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers is ‘one to watch’.

The 24-year-old Belgium international is on the fringes of the San Siro side’s plans and could view the Wolves project as attractive.

In the centre of defence, Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has been eyed by Wolves, though The Sun suggests that West Ham United are also in the mix for his signature.

Galetti also told GIVEMESPORT that the impressive Max Kilman is expected to remain a Wolves player going into next season seeing as his asking price is too much of a gamble for potential suitors.