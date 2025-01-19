Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly "in talks to sign" Vitoria SC midfielder Manu Silva, with the club submitting a bid of around £10 million, according to Danyal Khan, via Sky Sports News.

Wolves boss, Vitor Pereira, is desperate to add new signings of his own to his squad this month, following his appointment at the helm in December. An area of particular interest is in midfield, and the growing uncertainty surrounding the future of ex-captain, Mario Lemina, has heightened the need for a reinforcement. Silva has emerged as a key target in that regard, and Wolves are now working towards concluding a deal before the transfer window slams shut.

Wolves Make £10 Million Approach for Silva

Pereira is keen to add another midfielder to his options

Via Sky Sports News, it was revealed that Wolves had tabled a £10 million bid for the young midfielder, who is under contract in Portugal until 2027. Pereira's insistence on strengthening in midfield looks to finally be coming to fruition, and Silva would ultimately be the club's second acquisition of the month, following the £16.6 million deal for defender, Emmanuel Agbadou.

Fabrizio Romano also noted last week that negotiations for the deal were "underway", with a 10% sell-on clause thought to be included in the proposal as well.

A youth product of Portuguese outfit, Feirense, Silva gradually climbed up the ranks before making his senior debut in 2021. He made 31 appearances for the second-division club, before switching to top-flight team, Vitoria SC, in 2023. The 23-year-old, standing at 6 foot 3, has now amassed 28 appearances across all competitions as a first-team regular, including 10 in the Europa Conference League.

Manu Silva's 2024/25 Primeira Liga statistics Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 1 Progressive Passes per 90 9.61 Passes Completion (%) 80.6 Tackles Won per 90 2.11 Aerials Won (%) 67.5

Silva's employers may be reluctant to part with their star midway through the season, but the prospect of funds could entice them into selling. At the purported £10 million fee, this deal would see the player become the third most expensive sale in the club's history.

Meanwhile, at the Molineux, Wolves are increasingly desperate to offload Lemina, after the Gabon international refused to travel for his team's game against Newcastle, and they have reportedly received an offer from Al-Shabab as well. Silva's anticipated arrival would likely plug this particular gap in the squad.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

