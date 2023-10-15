Highlights Wolves have struggled in recent years, finishing in the top half of the table only once in the last four years and having four managers in that time.

Despite their struggles, Wolves ranked 13th in transfer expenditure in the summer and have the 15th highest wage bill in the Premier League.

The highest earners at Wolves include Matt Doherty, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva and Mario Lemina.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had a sensational return to the Premier League when they were promoted in 2018. In their first two seasons they finished seventh, as well as enjoying a successful run to the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020.

However, since then they have really struggled as they’ve only finished in the top half of the table once in the last four years, as well as having four managers in four years. This season looks like it's going to be no different, after a difficult start to life under Gary O'Neil.

Despite this, the West Midlands club still ranked 13th this summer for transfer expenditure, after spending £81m. They also have the 15th highest wage bill in the English top division, with an estimated total salary of £44m.

Wolves' top ten earners in 2023/24 via Spotrac Rank Weekly Wage Yearly Earnings Player 1 £90k £4.7m Pablo Sarabia 2= £80k £4.2m Nelson Semedo 2= £80k £4.2m Fabio Silva 4 £60k £3.1m Matheus Cunha 5 £55k £2.9m Boubacar Traore 6= £50k £2.6m Pedro Neto 6= £50k £2.6m Matt Doherty 8= £45k £2.3m Craig Dawon 8= £45k £2.3m Mario Lemina 10= £35k £1.8m Sasa Kalajdzic 10= £35k £1.8m Jonny Otto 10= £35k £1.8m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

This list will look at Wolves' highest earners, and place them into one of five categories: waste of money, overpaid, what they deserve, value for money and underpaid. We've excluded Jean-Ricner Bellegarde from the rankings as it's too soon to judge which category he belongs to.

5 Waste of Money - Sasa Kalajdzic, Fabio Silva

Sasa Kalajdzic only joined the West Midlands side last summer for £16m but in that time he has made only a handful of appearances. In his first game for Wolves last season the striker ruptured his cruciate ligament, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

And since returning to the squad this season he has managed to find the net, including the winner in an important 1-0 win over Everton. Nevertheless, with his annual salary of £1.8m, the Austrian striker has hardly earned his keep so far at Molineux - but perhaps there are better times ahead.

In the case of Fabio Silva, after moving to England in 2020 for a then-club-record fee of £35m, the former Portuguese wonderkid has been massively disappointing.

The striker has been out on loan twice, to Anderlecht and PSV, where he made a combined 51 appearances, and scored a combined 16 goals. His scoring tally in a Wolves shirt is even worse and yet to reach double figures.

This shows that Silva has been a massive waste of money for Wolves and has failed to live up to his seemingly enormous potential.

4 Overpaid - Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Nelson Semedo, Jonny Otto

Nelson Semedo was brought to Wolverhampton from Barcelona as part of the wave of Portuguese players that moved to the West Midlands. In his time in England, he has made over 100 appearances for Wolves and made the right-side of defence his own.

However, the right-back is the second highest-paid player at the club and has rarely put in a level of performance to warrant his high wage. Matt Doherty, with 28 goals and 41 assists, did a far better job during his first spell at Wolves before leaving for Spurs.

Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina made his return to the Premier League last winter after previously spending two seasons with Southampton and a year at Fulham. However, since returning with Wolves he has struggled to consistently impress. Lemina was yet to provide any goals and has even managed to be sent off twice.

Boubacar Traore signed for Wolves last summer, however it is difficult to pass a judgment on him due to the little game time he has had. Only eight games into last season the 22-year-old suffered a groin injury that ruled him out until May. He's only featured as a bit-part player so far this season, although at the age of 22 the opportunity is still there for Traore to develop into a more valuable asset.

Jonny Otto, meanwhile, has been a great servant to Wolves but his wages are difficult to justify considering he's played a marginal role since suffering a series of serious injuries in 2020 and 2021. He managed just 14 starts last term and has featured sparingly this time around too.

3 What they Deserve - Matt Doherty, Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia

Matt Doherty originally left Wolves for Tottenaham in 2020, but after his contract was terminated at Spurs and an unsuccessful six months at Atletico Madrid (where he only made two appearances) the full-back made his return to Molineux this summer.

Although since rejoining the Irishman has yet to start a match league, he has still earned the right be the club's joint sixth-highest earner. This is due his first stint with Wolves, where he made over 300 appearances.

As for Craig Dawson, he was brought in by former manager Julen Lopetegui in January, and since his arrival from West Ham has been ever present in Wolves starting line up. The English centre-back has started all bar one of Wolves' fixtures since joining, only missing out on the final game of last season against Arsenal, where he was on the bench. Due to Dawson’s importance to his side, he is certainly on the wages he deserves.

Alongside Lemina and Dawson, Pablo Sarabia was another one of Julen Lopetegui’s January recruitments. The Spanish winger was brought in as the headline signing from PSG, after previously working with Lopetegui at Sevilla. Unfortunately, for Sarabia and the Wolves faithful, his time in England is yet to kick-start, as he had only provided one goal and four assists in 19 games.

Despite this, the 31-year-old has played for some of Europe's biggest teams, such as Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, and his wages reflect that pedigree.

2 Value for Money - Matheus Cunha

Despite only being 24 Matheus Cunha has already labeled himself as somewhat of a journeyman, this is down to him already playing for five different clubs (including Wolves) in four different Leagues.

Since moving to the Premier League side on loan (with a £44m obligation to buy) in January 2023, the Brazilian has made 25 appearances and scored three goals.

Although these are not groundbreaking numbers, the forward is still an integral part of Wolves' team, as he has only failed to make the squad once since his arrival.

Therefore, his consistency, alongside his Champions League and top level experience makes Cunha good value for money.

1 Underpaid - Pedro Neto

The fact that Wolves have managed to keep a hold of the highly rated 23-year-old comes as a massive coup for the West Midlands side. Neto has been talismanic at times for Wolves since his arrival from Lazio, although prolonged periods of his Molineux spell have been blighted by injury.

His outstanding performances have earned him four caps internationally for Portugal, as well as attracting interest from Premier League giants Arsenal. This is why it comes as such a surprise that he is only Wolves’ joint sixth-highest earner, highlighting the great value they're getting from the winger.