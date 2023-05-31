Wolverhampton Wanderers are hopeful they will be able to retain Julen Lopetegui as their manager despite the behind-the-scenes FFP issues, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Lopetegui led Wolves away from succumbing to relegation as they managed to finish the season five places above the drop zone, all thanks to the Spanish tactician’s efforts.

The former Real Madrid boss guided a substandard Wolves side away from relegation as the club sat rock bottom in November.

The two parties involved have been left at a crossroads after a poor end to their 2022/23 season as talks over the Spaniard’s managerial future at the club is up in the air, according to The Guardian.

As per a report from BBC Sport, Lopetegui has now said his future at the Midlands-based club depends on their plans for foreseeable squad development.

Their summer expenditure will, however, be restricted by Financial Fair Play Regulations and will rely on the money they earn from selling their key assets to bolster their squad depth.

Crook claimed Wolves still have hope that they can hold on to Lopetegui following their tumultuous season.

However, he did say that selling someone of importance, such as Ruben Neves, will be needed to give Wolves the much-needed funds to improve their faltering squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Wolves are saying they’re hoping so. But obviously, he’s been vocal about the FFP stuff, the lack of investment.

"I think they’re going to have to sell Ruben Neves to really give him funds to strengthen the squad. Neves is most likely to go to Barcelona - I know Jorge Mendes is trying to negotiate that at the moment.”

In many Wolves fans' eyes, Lopetegui should not only remain as boss but also have a statue built outside Molineux for his service this season.

Luckily for Wolves, they retained their top-flight credibility despite being sat in 20th earlier in the season, but this story may have ended very differently if Bruno Lage remained at the helm.

To avoid flirting with the relegation spots again, keeping a seasoned coach such as Lopetegui in the ranks would be a wise decision. Though, if the head coach believes the club are unable to meet his demands, he could leave on his own accord.

Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club are preparing for the departure of their Portuguese midfield maestro and are mustering up ideas of how to survive in a post-Neves era.

This likely transfer means Wolves cannot afford to lose their 177-cap dynamic midfielder alongside the coach who has led them away from the Championship in the same window.