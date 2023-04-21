Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Hwang Hee-chan will be hoping to start more games under Julen Lopetegui between now and the end of the season, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the picture this campaign as the Old Gold look to achieve survival in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers latest news - Hwang Hee-chan

Last weekend, Hee-chan came off the bench as a substitute for Wolves to score a decisive second goal in their 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, as per BBC Sport.

SofaScore detail that the South Korea international managed to obtain an impressive rating of 6.9/10 for his exploits in the match, demonstrating his positive impact on affairs despite only being on the pitch for just over 25 minutes.

Before the Old Gold's trip to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Hee-chan has registered three goals and three assists in 25 appearances this season, as per Transfermarkt; however, he has only made nine starts in the English top-flight.

The £56k-a-week ace endured problems with his hamstring this term, though he looks to have returned to form at a good time for boss Lopetegui.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Hwang Hee-chan?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks Hee-chan will believe he deserves an opportunity to spearhead his side's hunt for Premier League survival.

O'Rourke told GMS: "He'll be hoping to get that start in the side. Wolves have struggled for goals and the strikers have not really stood up and got the goals that maybe some of their play has deserved, so Hwang Hee-chan will be hoping that he can get the nod from Julen Lopetegui between now and the end of season to be the man to score the goals to help Wolves win games and to ensure Premier League survival."

Does Hwang Hee-chan deserve to start more games for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

He's certainly a good option that Lopetegui can call upon during the season run-in, complementing the Spaniard's other available striking options of Diego Costa, Matheus Cunha and Raul Jiminez quite nicely.

Even when the quality hasn't been there from the £14 million ace in front of goal this term, he has still led the line in an exemplary fashion and has always worked hard when selected.

With the Old Gold nearing towards securing their top-flight status ahead of 2023/24, it may be worth giving an opportunity to Hee-chan from the start to see if he can string together a run of goalscoring form.