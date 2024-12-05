Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified former Chelsea and Brighton coach Graham Potter as their first choice to replace Gary O’Neil, according to journalist Liam Keen.

Wolves have been exploring potential successors to O’Neil in recent weeks and have reportedly placed Potter at the top of their wishlist for the Molineux role.

However, the 49-year-old, described as a 'genius', is not expected to take the job, along with ex-West Ham boss David Moyes. Both managers are believed to find the Wolves project unappealing due to the self-sustainable model under owners Fosun.

According to Keen, Wolves are aiming to bring in a manager who can make the team more pragmatic, as they have conceded 36 goals in their first 14 Premier League games this season.

The Molineux outfit are also reportedly planning to sign a centre-back in January to address their defensive issues, having struggled to replace captain Max Kilman, who joined West Ham in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha is Wolves' top scorer this season, with seven goals in 14 league appearances.

Wolves are languishing 19th in the Premier League after their shocking 4-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday night, with travelling fans chanting for O’Neil to be sacked following yet another loss.

The club have managed just nine points in 14 games this season and conceded four goals for the second consecutive match, having lost 4-2 to Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Molineux hierarchy are reportedly considering a change in the dugout after the damaging defeat.

According to Keen, it is unclear whether O’Neil will take charge for Monday’s trip to West Ham, but Wolves may choose to retain him in order to avoid appointing an interim coach in the short term.

Wolves handed O’Neil a new four-year contract in August, but are now believed to be nearing a managerial switch, with the likes of Potter and Moyes on their radar.

Both coaches are available – Potter remains out of work after being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023, while Moyes left West Ham at the end of last season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.