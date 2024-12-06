Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Graham Potter as their first choice replacement for the under pressure Gary O'Neil, although they are unsure as to whether the former Chelsea boss would be interested in the role, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

The West Midlanders have endured a torrid start to the season, winning just two of their opening 14 matches, a return that sees them slumped inside the Premier League's bottom three. Thus, O'Neil is said to be 'under increasing pressure', with Monday night's clash with West Ham understood to potentially be the Englishman's last chance to reverse his side's fortunes.

It appears Wolves have already begun succession planning for life after O'Neil, and have made Potter their number one priority. However, there are doubts over whether the ex-Brighton man would accept making his return to management at a club fighting relegation.

Wolves Want Potter to Replace O'Neil

It may be difficult to attract him to Molineux

Having implemented a possession-oriented approach at Brighton, and steered the Seagulls to a ninth placed finish in the 2021/22 season, Chelsea appointed Potter in September 2022. Enduring a turbulent spell at Stamford Bridge, the tactician was dismissed in April 2023, and has been out of a job since.

However, it appears that he's emerged from West London with his reputation intact, with several clubs said to have been interested in appointing him in recent months. The Telegraph suggest that Wolves are the latest to have identified the 49-year-old as an option, and have made him their primary target if they decide to part ways with O'Neil.

The former Bournemouth manager's days are numbered at Molineux, and after he refused to acknowledge the away supporters at Goodison Park after a thumping 4-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday, the fanbase have begun to turn.

Thus, it's looking increasingly likely that there'll be a change in the dugout at the West Midlands club, and the Wolves hierarchy are intent on making the new man Potter, who has been described as 'world-class'. The unemployed coach is currently reaping the compensation package given to him by Chelsea after being sacked, but could be ready to return to management.

However, with his stock still high in the game, Wolves may not represent an attractive enough proposition to him.

Potter's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 440 Wins 185 Draws 118 Losses 137 Win Percentage 42%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 06/12/2024