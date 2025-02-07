Craig Dawson is discussing terminating his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers as he is set to be omitted from Vitor Pereira's Premier League squad, according to Liam Keen of The Express and Star.

The veteran defender has been left on Pereira's bench for each of his side's last four Premier League games and isn't part of the Portuguese coach's long-term plans at Molineux. The 34-year-old's first-team opportunities were further jeopardised by Emmanuel Agbadou's arrival from Reims last month.

Keen gave an update on Dawson's situation and suggested the Englishman wants out of his current deal which expires in the summer:

Craig Dawson is in talks with Wolves to potentially cancel his contract after Vitor Pereira made it clear he is not in his plans. He is set to be omitted from the registered Premier League squad, alongside Sasa Kalajdzic.

More to follow...