Wolves are working to find an agreement with Ajax for the signing of winger Carlos Forbs, according to David Ornstein.

Gary O'Neil's side have been picked apart this summer as they contend with PSR limitations, losing captain Max Kilman to West Ham United and Pedro Neto to Chelsea for a combined fee of over £90million.

And they are now looking to find a perfect replacement for the Portuguese wizard by bringing in Eredivisie sensation Forbs, with talks ongoing to find an agreement.

Wolves Eye Deal for Carlos Forbs

Limited budget causing issues for O'Neil's side

After selling Neto to Chelsea and with Daniel Podence close to following him out of the exit door to head to Saudi Arabia, O'Neil is now desperate to bring in an attacker before the 11pm deadline.

And according to Ornstein, the club are in talks with Ajax to get a deal done for former Manchester City academy graduate Forbs, who has been described as "phenomenal". A fresh bid was made for the 20-year-old attacker on Friday morning for the Portugal youth international, however their limited transfer budget is making it difficult for them to agree a deal.

It is believed however that there is no issue on personal terms, so if a deal can be agreed between clubs then he will be able to undergo a medical and join.

Wolves are set to complete a deal for Brazilian midfielder Andre before the deadline after a fee was agreed with Fluminense, while O'Neil is also interested in a loan deal for West Ham star Nayef Aguerd as they look to replace Kilman.