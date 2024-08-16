Highlights Wolves actively searching for Pedro Neto replacement, identified Brentford's Yoane Wissa as potential successor. Talks ongoing.

Brentford's Wissa admired for versatility and goal-scoring abilities. Potential candidate to fill the void left by Neto's departure to Chelsea.

Liverpool interested in Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri. Potential deal in the final weeks of the transfer window for the left-back.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are working to replace now-Chelsea star Pedro Neto before the transfer window closes for business and, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, they have identified Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as a potential successor.

So far this summer, Gary O’Neil and his entourage have signed Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima from Braga and Sport Recife, respectively, while Tommy Doyle’s deal has been made permanent.

Related Wolves Now Interested in Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati Ansu Fati is now among unwanted players at Camp Nou.

A replacement for the aforementioned Neto, however, is still yet to be snared – but the ex-Bournemouth boss, entering his second season at the helm, will be keen to address that problem before the fast-approaching deadline on 30 August.

Brentford’s Wissa Admired by Wolves Chiefs

Talks ongoing between the two Premier League sides

On the back of Neto’s £54 million-worth move from Molineux to Stamford Bridge, it has forced O’Neil and Co to dip their toes into the market for a replacement. The Portuguese, 24, was a reliable figure across the front line for the Old Gold and finding someone to replicate his exploits will be onerous.

One name on their shortlist is 27-cap DR Congo international Wissa, whose positional versatility is an attractive prospect for would-be buyers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable McGrath has reported that the 27-year-old, predominantly a left-winger, is among those who Wolves are considering as a Neto replacement. He wrote:

“Wolves are looking at Brentford forward Yoane Wissa among possible targets to replace Pedro Neto. Talks ongoing.”

With just two years left on his current contract, which allows him to pocket £25,000-per-week, the west Londoners could be tempted into selling him this summer to avoid losing him for a cheaper figure down the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wissa finished as Brentford’s top goalscorer (12) last term.

Wissa, who often deputised through the middle for the banned Ivan Toney last campaign and was described as "remarkable" by Thomas Frank, scored 12 Premier League strikes in 2,508 minutes of action, despite missing a handful of outings thanks to AFCON duties.

Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Ajax’s Carlos Forbs, who has plundered 59 goals and 47 assists in his 117-game career, is also on Wolves’ winger shortlist this summer.

Wissa vs Neto - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Wissa Neto Minutes 2,509 1,521 Goals 12 2 Assists 3 9 Shots per game 2 1.8 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.9 Key passes per game 0.9 1.9 Overall rating 6.87 6.99

Rayan Ait-Nouri Subject to Liverpool Interest

Reds believe a deal can be struck

In terms of potential outgoings, there is an ever-growing feeling that Liverpool could get a deal done by Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri. Journalist David Lynch, talking to Anfield Agenda, suggested that there is a belief in the Anfield echo chamber that a move for the Algerian could be struck in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

“I know they’ve got an interest in Ait-Nouri at Wolves. That’s out there, they really do like the player, I think that’s really clear. That’s a deal that they could do, but are they going to down that route?”

Ait-Nouri, 23, has played 116 times for the Molineux-based outfit since arriving from French club Angers SCO with 38 of those appearances coming last season. In 2023/24, the left-back notched three goals and two assists across all competitions and is being lined up to become Andy Robertson’s long-term successor.

All statistics per WhoScored