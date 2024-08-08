Highlights Wolves and Monaco are the frontrunners to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath, who scored 16 goals in the Championship last season.

Gary O'Neil intends to bolster Wolves' attack following a lackluster goal-scoring season in the Premier League.

The Midlands club are also seeking a new goalkeeper addition, with Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale linked.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a number of clubs that have enquired about the possible signing of Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, according toTuttoMercatoWeb.

Latte Lath enjoyed a productive campaign in 2023/24, netting 18 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Boro and earned praise from manager Michael Carrick who labelled him "really incredible". This impressive year has sparked interest from a host of clubs, with Wolves reportedly among the array of suitors.

Gary O'Neil is keen on adding more firepower to his attack by dipping into the market, and has identified Latte Lath as a potential acquisition. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Monaco are the side that have expressed the most interest in Middlesbrough's hit-man, although the allure of Premier League football could provide Wolves with leverage in the battle to secure his services.

Wolves Chasing Latte Lath

The striker has three years remaining on his deal

Developing through Atalanta's academy, Latte Lath spent the majority of his career with the Bergamo side, journeying around several different Italian clubs on temporary deals, where he failed to impress, before eventually enjoying a successful stint in Switzerland with St. Gallen in 2022/23. The Ivorian netted 16 goals in 34 appearances for the Swiss Super League side, prompting Middlesbrough to make their move last summer.

Now, a prolific campaign in the Championship at the Riverside has presented Latte Lath with a host of potential next moves. Writing on X, Talking Wolves revealed, via TuttoMercatoWeb, that the West Midlanders are interested in signing the 25-year-old:

O'Neil reportedly views Latte Lath as an ideal addition to his front-line, as he looks to bolster an attack that only scored 50 Premier League goals last season. The English manager may need to push the West Midlands club to step up their pursuit of the striker as star attacker Pedro Neto continues to be linked with a move away, with Man City 'set to hijack' Tottenham's move for the Portugal international.

Neto could depart Molineux for a cut-price this summer, and while Latte Lath doesn't represent a direct replacement for the 24-year-old winger, he'd help replace the goal threat and creative abilities that they could lose if Neto does depart. With three years remaining on his deal at Middlesbrough and plenty of competition for his signing, it's likely that the Premier League side will have to muster a significant financial offer to secure their man.

Latte Lath's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 16 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 3.14 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5 Key Passes Per 90 0.6 Expected Assists Per 90 0.04

Wolves Looking at Goalkeepers

Johnstone and Ramsdale have been linked

With Wolves reportedly willing to listen to offers for Jose Sa, O'Neil will likely need to recruit a new number one in between the sticks, with the club said to be interested in signing Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone. Southampton, Leicester and Nottingham Forest are also understood to want the shot-stopper, potentially pushing Palace's asking price to upwards of £10 million.

The Midlands club are also understood to hold an interest in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, and could use the Gunners' interest in Daniel Bentley as leverage to land a deal for the England international. Ramsdale fell in the pecking order at the Emirates last season, ultimately making just six Premier League appearances after being replaced by David Raya.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/08/2024