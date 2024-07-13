Highlights Wolves have held discussions over Nico Elvedi, who has a €10m release clause expiring at the end of July.

Elvedi, a versatile defender, has been identified as a Max Kilman replacement.

Pedro Neto could depart Molineux this summer, with Newcastle one of a number of interested parties.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have held initial talks over the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, who has a €10m (£8.6m) release clause valid until the end of July, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Elvedi made 33 appearances for Gladbach last season, and featured for Switzerland in their Euro 2024 run to the quarter-final. The 27-year-old is attracting interest from a host of clubs as they consider activating his modest release clause, with Wolves reportedly frontrunners in the race to land his signature.

The West Midlanders are in the market for a central defender who can also operate at right-back, with Max Kilman leaving the club for West Ham in a £40m deal, and both Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty entering the latter stages of their respective careers. Sky Sports' Plettenberg has revealed that Gary O'Neil's side are in talks with the player's club and representatives as they look to initiate the deal.

Wolves Chasing Elvedi

The defender has a release clause that expires in August

Emerging through the academy at FC Zurich, Elvedi completed a switch to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015 in a €4m (£3.4m) deal. Since then, the versatile defender has made 303 appearances for the west German club, as well as becoming a regular in the Switzerland national team.

The 6'2 man has been capped 53 times by the Rossocrociati, and has been described as "one of the most accomplished defenders in the Bundesliga". Writing on X, German reporter Plettenberg provided an update regarding the player's future at Gladbach:

O'Neil is understood to be an admirer of Elvedi, and is attracted to his ability to play as both a wide defender and at the heart of a backline. Wolves are contemplating triggering the release clause, although may wait until August when Gladbach could potentially drop the price for the player.

Elvedi would likely replace Kilman in O'Neil's ensemble, joining a centre-back cohort consisting of the likes of Toti Gomes, Craig Dawson and Santiago Bueno.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Kilman Elvedi Appearances 38 30 Goals 2 2 Tackles Per 90 1.24 1.2 Interceptions Per 90 1.03 1.56 Clearances Per 90 4.79 5.43 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.26 2.61

Wolves Could Lose Neto this Summer

The winger is a target for Newcastle

While O'Neil will be looking to bolster his squad that surprised many last season by finishing 14th in the Premier League and comfortably avoiding relegation. The English coach, however, is at risk of losing another star man after Kilman. Pedro Neto is a target for a number of clubs, with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham all having been linked with the Portugal international throughout the course of this summer.

Newcastle are reportedly actively pushing to sign the player, as they look 'set to step up' their bid for Neto. The injury-prone wide man started just 18 league games last season, managing two goals and eleven assists in a productive time on the pitch.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/07/2024.