Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are competing with Leeds United after pinpointing Jonathan Rowe as a target.

Rowe had an impressive 2023/24 season, prompting interest from the Premier League and Norwich City's Championship rivals.

Leeds have already lodged a bid in an attempt to win the race for Rowe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to battle Leeds United for the signing of Norwich City wide forward Jonathan Rowe, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Rowe enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 campaign, netting 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries. An impressive season on a personal level has inevitably sparked interest from a number of clubs, with Leeds said to have made a £7 million bid for the England under-21 international.

However, Wolves are expected to rival the Whites for the 21-year-old's signature, as head coach Gary O'Neil looks to add more firepower to his front line. The West Midlands outfit may also be bracing themselves for a bid for star winger Pedro Neto, who is a target for Tottenham, with interest in Rowe a potential sign of succession planning.

Wanderers Eyeing Move for Rowe

Norwich man would likely be attracted to the switch

Developing through Norwich's academy, Rowe put pen to paper on his first professional contract in October 2021, in a season in which he made 14 Premier League appearances as the Norfolk side were relegated from the top flight. A frustrating 2022/23 campaign saw the London-born wide man make just three Championship appearances, before enjoying a breakout year last term.

The winger scored 12 goals and registered two assists in a productive season that has caught the eye of top Championship clubs and Premier League outfits. Described as 'unstoppable' by broadcaster Chris Reeve, Rowe could be on the cusp of a step-up to a higher level.

While Leeds have made an initial bid, the allure of top flight football may give Wolves an advantage in the race to land the Norwich star. Writing on X, journalist Witcoop revealed Wolves' interest in the player, and hinted at a potential exodus of stars from Carrow Road:

O'Neil is looking to build on last season's comfortable 14th-placed finish, and will want to improve his side's attacking threat, with the West Midlands outfit having scored just 50 goals last campaign. With Rowe's prolific goal-scoring rate in the Championship, he's been pinpointed as a player who can aid this lack of efficiency in front of goal.

Rowe's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.47 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.06 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.59

O'Neil Looking at Carmo as Possible Kilman Replacement

Angola international has been likened to van Dijk

While adding increased attacking dynamism will be a concern for O'Neil, replacing star centre-back Max Kilman, who left for West Ham United in a £40 million deal, will be one of the English manager's primary concerns. Wolves are reportedly eyeing the 'Portuguese Virjil van Dijk' as a replacement for the departed defender.

The man labelled with this tag is Porto's David Carmo, who is deemed a 'serious option' for the Premier League team. The Angola international spent six months on loan at Olympiacos last season, impressing in his 20 appearances for the Greek side as they won the Europa Conference League.

He is now deemed surplus to requirements at Porto, and Wolves could use this to pounce and secure the highly-rated defender.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - as of 05/08/2024