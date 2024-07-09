Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton may sign Roma star Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has struggled to break into Roma's team, but has international experience now.

Aouar could provide the creativity that Wolves lacked last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to boost their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window with the signing of a highly-heralded playmaker across the European scene - as Roma star Houssem Aouar has been touted with a move to Molineux.

The maestro has found it tough over the past year to break into the Roma side, making just nine starts in Serie A alongside seven substitute appearances - albeit with four goals to his name. A Premier League move could come calling - with a post by Algerien Foot claiming that the club are in the mix for his signature.

Aouar Could Join Wolves in Summer Window

The midfielder hasn't had the best year in Italy

The report states that Aouar could soon be on his way to the Premier League despite only joining Roma a year ago - with Wolves and Brighton being the clubs vying to secure his signature in the coming weeks.

The midfielder failed to break into the Roma team last season ahead of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante and Leandro Paredes and as a result, he could be on his way to the Premier League, where the duo have registered their interest.

Houssem Aouar's Serie A statistics - AS Roma squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =18th Goals 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =9th Shots Per Game 0.8 9th Match rating 6.52 15th

The Algerian international has technical abilities that players at either club don't have in abundance, and reportedly being available at a reduced fee, he could be a smart pickup for either club to administer in the coming weeks. A move to Qatar has also been touted, but the 26-year-old will not be on his way to the Middle East - leaving the door open for Wolves and Brighton to make a move.

Houssem Aouar Had Vast Potential as a Teenager

The Lyon starlet was one of the most sought-after European talents

Aouar was billed as a top talent in his time at Lyon, bursting onto the first-team scene at the age of just 18 - and he was nominated for the Golden Boy award at the end of his second season at the Groupama Stadium.

233 appearances for his hometown side resulted in 41 goals, before he made the switch to Roma last summer on a five-year contract; but despite scoring four goals in 16 games, he has failed to properly break into the first-team due to minor injuries and a lack of form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aouar has registered an impressive nine assists in 15 games in the Champions League throughout his career.

Switching allegiances to Algeria ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Aouar now has regular international experience under his belt and that could be of huge importance to Wolves, where he could team up with fellow Algerian teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri at Molineux should he make the move.

Previously linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool when he was a youngster, Aouar does appear to have lost his way in recent years with Lyon failing to win trophies, and having joined Roma, he failed to do so again last season under both Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi.

Wolves still need to replace the midfielders lost last summer in Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. The trio were excellent for Wolves in the long run - especially Neves - and whilst Joao Gomes came into the mix over the summer, there is still that creativity missing which made Wolves one of the lower-scoring teams in the division last season.

As a youngster, Aouar was heavily praised by Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City manager labelling him 'incredible'...

"Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible. We talk a lot about (Tanguy) Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

