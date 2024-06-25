Highlights Wolves are keen on signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this summer.

Sunderland are asking around £25-30million for Clarke after his impressive season.

Wolves captain Max Kilman is being eyed by multiple Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke after his impressive displays in the Championship last season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 23-year-old is linked with a switch to the Premier League this summer as multiple clubs eye him, including Wolves and Crystal Palace, who are looking to bring in a creative player after Michael Olise’s decision to join Bayern.

However, Sunderland are keen to retain their starlet this summer and have set an asking price of £25-30million, according to GMS sources.

After his excellent season at the Stadium of Light, Clarke is showing ambition to move to the Premier League – Sunderland’s demands could prove frustrating for the left-winger this summer.

With 15 goals and four assists in 40 league appearances for Sunderland, Clarke was picked as the club’s Player of the Season in April.

Despite his efforts, Sunderland endured a difficult campaign in the Championship, finishing 16th in the table and sacking managers Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale before appointing interim boss Mike Dodds in February.

Wolves Eye Jack Clarke

Valued at £25-30million by Sunderland

Sunderland’s asking price of around £25-30 million for Clarke is just above Wolves’ valuation of the talented winger, GMS sources have revealed.

Wolves are reportedly unwilling to spend more than £20 million on the 23-year-old - called "unplayable" by former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke - this summer as they operate on a tight budget this transfer window.

While the club have avoided breaching the Premier League’s financial rules this year, Wolves have recorded a loss of £67.2million for the 2022-23 financial year.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are keen to cash in big on Clarke this summer as his previous club, Tottenham, have a sell-on clause included in his current deal, believed to be 25 per cent, according to GMS sources.

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Clarke’s agent, Ian Harte, said ‘hopefully this summer we’ll probably see Jack moving’.

Clarke had options to leave Sunderland in the January transfer window – according to his agent, Sunderland turned down 'a couple of bids' from Lazio earlier this year.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland Stats (2023-24) Games 42 Goals 15 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 242

Max Kilman Eyed by West Ham

Wolves captain could leave

Wolves captain Max Kilman could leave the club this summer as West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to reunite with the centre-back at the London Stadium, GMS has reported previously.

Kilman is linked with multiple Premier League sides this summer – Newcastle and Manchester United also seem to show interest in the 27-year-old.

West Ham have reportedly stepped up their interest in Kilman as they expect ‘more competition’ for the Englishman this summer.

Valued at around £45 million, Kilman demonstrated impressive consistency at Wolves in the past two seasons, missing just one Premier League fixture in two years.

