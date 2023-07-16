Wolverhampton Wanderers were seemingly heading for the Championship under now-former manager Bruno Lage following a terrible start to the 2022-23 season, where the West Midlands club won just two of their first 16 league games.

Now under the world-class supervision of Julen Lopotegui, the Wanderers are currently going through a transitional period.

With the club's owners, the Fosun Group, coming out in December claiming they were seeking new investment from other parties, murmurings of uneasiness were beginning to creep through the cracks at Molineux, as issues with Financial Fair Play threaten to jeopardise the club's future competitiveness in the Premier League.

Attempting to navigate such a treacherous financial terrain is an ordeal for any ownership structure, so the previous overspending at Wolves means a subsequent balancing of the books this summer.

The sales of club captain Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, and Conor Coady have meant there are more funds available in the transfer kitty than there otherwise would have been, however, the bulk of the so-called trimming of the fat still remains.

Although a late resurgence in form saw the Wanderers steer themselves to safety during the business end of last season, how can Lopetegui's men learn from the mistakes of last term and solve the current issues at hand?

We look at five issues Fosun need to resolve before the Premier League kicks off again in four weeks' time.

Keeping Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui's pedigree speaks for itself. The Spaniard's managerial CV paints a star-studded picture, having spent spells at Porto, Sevilla, Spain, and Real Madrid.

Taking over from Bruno Lage on Boxing Day 2022, Lopetegui was tasked with an objective rather alien to him; keep Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Completing the mission at hand, the ex-footballer has been assigned an equally tricky responsibility; operate efficiently in the transfer market with one arm tied behind his back.

According to reports, the manager at Molineux was unaware of the potential financial restrictions placed on his new club upon his arrival, and as such, has been rumoured to be deliberating over sensationally quitting the West Midlands, with pundits citing a lack of transfer activity as a key issue.

Keeping hold of their main man in the dugout is vital if Wolves want to give themselves a shot at circumventing another season struggling near the bottom.

Replacing Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has been one of the first names on the club's team sheet under three separate managers for six years.

The midfield mainstay, and as of last term Wolves' captain, has been an instrumental cog in the system at Molineux.

Whether it be scoring worldies or picking out sublimely weighted passes, Neves will be a massive miss next year, having made the pretty unlikely move to Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal.

Naturally, the Wanderers have been linked with a whole host of Ruben Neves replacements, and the club are going to need to locate a player with a similar skillset, and one who is aligned with Lopetegui's style of play.

Finding a solution to the club's goalscoring crisis

Raul Jimenez has been a trusty servant at Wolves, and one who's certainly been worth his weight in goals. Since the Mexican sustained that nasty, potentially career-ending head injury, it's fair to say he's not quite been the same player he once was.

The 32-year-old endured a stop-start campaign last season with a mixture of injuries, fitness issues, and squad omissions meaning he featured in just 15 league games all year and looks set to leave this summer, with Wolves lining up replacements.

Despite the acquisition of Brazilian Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy, Wolves were dismal in front of goal last term.

Converting on the fewest occasions in the league, with a paltry 31-goal return, as well as registering the fewest big chance creations in the league, Lopetegui's side were insipid, and lacking vigour when going forward.

In order to remedy their goalscoring woes, the club's recruitment team will need to work tirelessly this summer in order to bring in a forward that is not only economically viable, but that can alleviate the pressure on his teammates when presented with chances in front of goal.

Even if they have the best defence in the Premier League, without a reliable goalscorer Wolves will always be looking over their shoulders at the threat of relegation rather than staring forward at the prospect of European qualification.

Away Form and going behind

Based on away form alone, Wolves would have been relegated from the Premier League last season, accumulating a meager 11 points on the road, winning just two from a possible 19.

Becoming a tougher test away from home is paramount to Lopetegui's side's success next term, and the over-reliance on home form getting the club out of jail mounts unnecessary pressure on the team when playing at Molineux.

Another downfall during the 2022-23 campaign, was the stark lack of steadfast resilience when Wolves went a goal down, only managing to muster up two wins from losing positions, having been up against a deficit on 23 occasions - a statistic that is concerning for both the Wolves faithful and Lopetegui, who must find a way to curtail that trend next term.

Reshuffling recruitment

The demand on recruitment teams to be as nuanced as possible when identifying targets, all while maintaining a success rate is a tall order, and one few get right.

However, in Wolves' case, Jorge Mendes' self-interested input has certainly not helped proceedings, and as such, there have been several misfires when it comes to the club's transfer dealings, with the likes of Fabio Silva, Ki-Jana Hoever, and Goncalo Guedes all failing to impress despite signing for big bucks.

There's little room for error this summer with the board having to watch what they spend, so it is certainly more important now than ever that the recruitment process is more refined, comprehensive, and meticulous, and that the final say doesn't necessarily hinge on whether the player is a client of Mendes'.