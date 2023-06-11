Wolverhampton Wanderers target James Ward-Prowse would improve most sides in the Premier League, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Midfield stalwart Joao Moutinho is leaving the Midlands club after five years, with club captain and compatriot Ruben Neves also believed to be departing Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to The Sun, Wolves have joined a number of Premier League clubs in pursuit of the Southampton captain, who scored nine goals for the relegated Saints last season.

Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly also interested in the central midfielder, with Southampton looking for £40 million to sell.

Ward-Prowse, who is 28, is also unlikely to force through a move away from the club with which he has spent his entire career to date, despite them playing in the Championship for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

What has Taylor said about Wolves and Ward-Prowse?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Ward-Prowse is a player that, without discussing the top six and seven, improves anyone in the Premier League.

"I think he brings a lot to the table, not only in terms of his dead-ball striking but his leadership and passing ability. He can transform defence into attack with his positive drives from midfield, as well.

"Wolves' midfield is an area that's in need of a little bit of a refresh, a sort of revamp, and I do think he would be a good signing, particularly if Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are going to go. I think it's gone quite stale at Wolves generally."

Where will Ward-Prowse end up playing next season?

Given his cost and age, there is still a chance no Premier League team stumps up the money to buy the central midfielder. Beyond that, Southampton will not want to lose their captain and have plenty of other assets to sell to help balance the books following relegation.

That being said, Ward-Prowse is obviously a quality Premier League player and would slot right into the starting line-up of most top-half teams. Given the strength that Newcastle and Villa possess in the centre of midfield, Wolves and West Ham would make the most sense.

If either club were to lose their captain and midfield anchor - Neves or Declan Rice - then they would theoretically have both the cash and the desire to snap up Ward-Prowse. At the moment, it's a toss up between the two.