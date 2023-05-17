Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui shouldn't be in the running for Manager of the Season after a boring first campaign at Molineux, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested GIVEMESPORT.

Lopetegui has helped guide Wolves away from the bottom three, but Taylor has brandished the West Midlands outfit as a "boring" club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager news - Julen Lopetegui

According to Sky Sports and CBS pundit Jamie Carragher, there are nine candidates who could be considered for Premier League Manager of the Season this year.

Taking to Twitter to list his suggested options, the ex-Liverpool defender hinted Wolves boss Lopetegui should be in the conversation along with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi.

It comes after the Spanish coach guided Wolves to safety in the top flight, despite relegation looking like the most likely outcome when he took charge in November.

Inside the bottom three when he arrived at Molineux, it's fair to say Lopetegui has transformed the club's fortunes, with a sixth-consecutive campaign in the Premier League now in the bag.

However, unlike Carragher, the good feeling towards Lopetegui hasn't been shared by everyone, with suggestions the ex-Real Madrid boss should be considered for Manager of the Season labelled as "alarming" by Taylor.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Lopetegui?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor said: "I saw Jamie Carragher say a long list of managers he felt were up for manager the season and he mentioned Lopetegui. I found that really alarming to be honest, because I don't know if I'm missing something, but I've been quite disappointed with Wolves.

"I think if I had to pick a list of the top teams that I’ve been the most bored by in the Premier League and don't really watch or don’t have any ambition to watch, other than Southampton and maybe some of the bottom teams, I'd say Wolves.

"Their lack of entertainment is really quite poor for the players they have at their disposal. That said, I think that maybe points towards a solid team and a team that's stable, winning one and two nil, while only losing the odd game.”

How have Wolves performed under Lopetegui?

According to Transfermarkt, Lopetegui has averaged a total of 1.43 points per match since taking charge of the West Midlands outfit prior to the World Cup break.

Such a record has come from the 21 matches the Spaniard has taken charge of, with Lopetegui going unbeaten in an impressive 12 Premier League games throughout that time.

Winning nine and drawing three, while losing a further nine league games, it's clear there has been a stark improvement in Wolves' performances under Lopetegui, not least because they'd been victorious in just two outings prior to his arrival.

But as Taylor alludes to, placing Lopetegui in the conversation for Manager of the Season is perhaps a little too hasty, especially given the stellar showings from other coaches in the division this year.