While it is no surprise to see Joao Felix linked to Wolverhampton Wanderers given their history of signing Portuguese players, it would be a considerable step-down for a player of his ability, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After an unsuccessful (and costly) loan spell at Chelsea during the second half of the season, Felix is now looking for an alternate way out of Atletico Madrid - with Wolves one of the clubs rumoured to be interested.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Joao Felix

According to the Daily Mail, Felix is set to leave Atletico this summer due to his strained relationship with Diego Simeone, the Argentine who has been in charge of the club since 2011.

Felix moved from Benfica for £113 million in 2019 - still the fourth-highest transfer fee ever paid - and signed a seven-year contract at the club. The Portuguese international, however, is now looking for a way out, with Wolves and Midlands rivals Aston Villa rumoured to be interested. According to Goal.com, Felix was offered to Newcastle United, but they now believe he'll have to 'settle' for a loan to a club slightly further down the Premier League table.

What has Jones said about Joao Felix and Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Joao Felix, obviously, is Portuguese, so it's no surprise that he will be linked with Wolves. I'm not sure if that is his level, to be honest.

"I think, you know, as good as Wolves have been, establishing themselves in the Premier League, Joao Felix is at Atletico Madrid and has been on loan at Chelsea. He has been looked at by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. I find it difficult to believe he would end up at Wolves."

Where will Joao Felix end up this summer?

Given the fact that Chelsea had to pay a £10 million loan fee and all of his £275,000 week salary for only half a season, totaling an eye-watering £16 million, it's hard to see any other club being quite as frivolous (or naive) to bring the player in this summer. Especially on loan. Aston Villa, to their credit, seem to have become quite astute in the transfer market and don't seem likely to spend so much on a player who likely wouldn't be too motivated to play for a club outside of the Champions League.

Given that Jorge Mendes is Felix's client, a move to Wolves wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility, with the agent bringing other high-profile Portuguese players to Molineux in the past, including Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, Nelson Semedo, Daniel Podence, Jose Sa and Goncalo Guedes.