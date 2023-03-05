Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui will welcome Boubacar Traore 'back into the fold' at Molineux following his injury troubles.

Wolves: 'Lopetegui will welcome £9.5m star back into the fold' at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui will welcome midfielder Boubacar Traore 'back into the fold' at Molineux following his injury troubles, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old was initially brought in on loan from FC Metz last summer, though he will become a permanent signing in July for £9.5 million.

Wolves latest news - Boubacar Traore

Last month, Wolves released images on their official website showing that Traore had finally returned to training after sustaining a groin injury in a mid-season training camp in Marbella.

Nevertheless, the midfielder is still yet to make his return to the matchday squad, once again missing out on the 19 for the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Traore had surgery in January to correct his groin problems and it will be interesting to see if he does come back into contention for the trip to Newcastle United next weekend.

Last month, Lopetegui confirmed he would not be involved ahead of the trip to face Fulham, stating: "He has worked with us, but it will be step by step. He is not ready to be in the squad list."

What has Dean Jones said about Boubacar Traore?

Journalist Jones thinks that Lopetegui will take his time in welcoming Traore back into first-team contention at Molineux.

Jones told GMS: "Lopetegui will certainly welcome him back into the fold. I mean, how he does that, we have to wait and see. I imagine he'll have to be eased back in and that will take patience around."

What are Boubacar Traore's stats this season?

Traore has made just nine appearances for Wolves this campaign in all competitions and netted a solitary goal in that timeframe, as per Transfermarkt.

The effort in question was a stunning strike in a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Carabao Cup this year, taking the ball from Daniel Podence before crashing in a thunderous effort from outside of the box to seal progression in the tie for the Old Gold.

Wolves' then-caretaker manager Steve Davis praised Traore for the wonder goal, saying: "I didn't expect that; he does practice shooting, they tend to go everywhere but the goal. It was magnificent technique."

Nevertheless, he has been out for a period of time and will hope to get back to fitness as soon as possible to supplement Wolves' options in midfield.

Next up for Wolves is that trip to St James' Park, where they will hope to pull further away from the relegation zone.