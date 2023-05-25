Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui walking away from the club would be a disaster, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Lopetegui has played a crucial role in keeping Wolves afloat in the Premier League season and they would surely find themselves in deep water if the Spaniard was to leave.

Wolves news – Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui’s managerial future is now uncertain following Wolves securing Premier League football for next campaign, according to The Guardian.

The former Real Madrid manager joined the ranks at Wolves over the Christmas period, who were rock bottom at the time, and saved them from relegation.

Ahead of Wolves’ clash with Everton last weekend, Lopetegui claimed that he was initially unaware of the club’s poor financial status.

“I have had that meeting [with chairman Jeff Shi] and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn’t know before.

“I hope we will solve this issue. It’s very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment.”

Rules mean clubs are only able to rack up losses, across a three-year period, of £105m and last season's financial results showed a £46.1m loss. On top of this, they signed ten senior players and a couple of loans, suggesting that further loss needs to be accounted for.

As a result, their summer spending in the upcoming transfer window will be restricted if they fail to sell some of their key players.

What did Dean Jones say about Julen Lopetegui and Wolves?

Jones has stated that it would be a catastrophe to see the Spaniard walk away from his manager role, especially with key players such as Ruben Neves set to depart this summer.

Though, the journalist has said that the actuality of the 56-year-old walking away is low and would be a massive surprise.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It would be a bit of a disaster for Wolves if Lopetegui walked away. They already have key squad members set to leave and there is no succession plan in mind because it would come out of the blue so early into his reign. He’s got a vision and we have seen the early stages of that showing some progress.

"There is some substance to the frustration that is being reported and the FFP situation, I understand, but it would be a huge shock if he actually walked away. Wolves looked at brining Nuno back to the club not too long ago but having to considering something like that again so soon would really not be ideal.”

Will Julen Lopetegui remain at Wolves?

If Wolves are to be a force to be reckoned with in England’s top-flight next term, keeping hold of Lopetegui is paramount.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves have spent near on £200m this season and will need to offload some players to avoid punishment for financial breaches.

It's clear that the Midlands side have benefitted from the Spanish boss' arrival as they have amassed 31 points from 22 games and have embarked on form not worthy of relegation candidates.

Though Lopetegui has two years remaining on his contract, he is set for crunch talks over his future as head boss, according to the Daily Mail, but Wolves would be wise to do their very best to keep him on board.

The club narrowly avoided the relegation dogfight this time around and will heavily rely on the brilliance of Lopetegui as they embark on another season in the top division.