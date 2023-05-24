Wolverhampton Wanderers and Julen Lopetegui might be moving 'in a different direction' with regard to Fabio Silva's future at the club, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Silva was originally a club record signing for Wolves, joining from Porto for £35 million in September 2020, but has since failed to find his feet in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Fabio Silva

After two seasons of struggling to adapt to English football, Silva has spent the 2022/23 campaign at two different clubs in Europe.

Silva joined Anderlecht on loan in July after signing a contract extension with Wolves to protect his value. The 20-year-old impressed for the Belgian club, too, scoring 11 times in 32 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, Ruud van Nistelrooy brought the striker to PSV, where Silva scored five times in 18 appearances.

Given that he has now been on two separate loans this season there is growing uncertainty surrounding Silva's future at Molineux, particularly as new manager Julen Lopetegui saw fit to sanction the second loan spell rather than recall the player.

What has Sheth said about Wolves and Silva?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It's interesting what has happened this season because Silva went out on loan under Bruno Lage. Bruno Lage allowed him to go out on loan to Anderlecht. PSV Eindhoven were then interested in January. Lopetegui was already in situ. So he actually would have been part of the process that would have said 'Yes, you can make that move to PSV'.

"I just wonder whether that's a sign of Lopetegui saying, 'Yeah, we're moving on in a different direction'. Or whether it's to see what Fabio Silva does when he comes back, if he does do preseason with Wolves, or whether he's moved on immediately.

"I just think that Lopetegui allowing him to go to PSV on loan might be a sign to say, 'Okay, we're going to move in a different direction.'"

What does the future hold for Silva?

It's clear that Silva isn't quite ready to cut it consistently for Wolves in the Premier League and rather than be an impact player off the bench, his development will be better served by regular minutes at a slightly lower level. The loans to Anderlecht and PSV were ideal placements and Wolves should be able to find a club of that level for Silva to play week in and week out. Even better if they are featuring in a European competition.