Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui’s decision to remain at Molineux is “really” positive for the club, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves can now begin to make moves in the summer transfer window with their manager’s future secured.

Wolves news – Julen Lopetegui

Last month, Lopetegui revealed that he wasn’t aware of a change in transfer strategy at Wolves after it emerged the club’s financial position could require them to adopt a sell-to-buy policy during the summer market.

The update led to rumours that the 57-year-old could leave Molineux, creating a sense of uncertainty about the club’s direction over the last few weeks.

However, this week, The Telegraph’s John Percy confirmed that Lopetegui has opted to stay with the West Midlands outfit, telling senior officials that he is fully committed to planning ahead of next season.

The news will come as a positive for the Wolves faithful, who have wanted clarity ahead of what could be a critical window in the club’s Premier League future.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already indicated to GIVEMESPORT that one of club captain Ruben Neves or Matheus Nunes could leave the Black Country this summer as Wanderers prepare for a potential rebuild.

And Jones believes that Lopetegui’s decision to stay could be because he’s been “reassured” that he can continue to build his team.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Lopetegui?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There's been news that Lopetegui will be staying at Wolves, which I think is a really positive thing.

“I was always in the camp that thought this probably would be the case. I think Lopetegui was scared that he might not be able to invest in the squad as heavily as he thought.

“But he's obviously reassured that things will be fine, and he can continue to build this team.”

What next for Wolves and Lopetegui?

With the summer transfer window opening this week, Lopetegui and sporting director Matt Hobbs will be sprung into action as they negotiate several purchases and sales over the coming months.

According to the aforementioned article by Percy, Wolves will target players in the £8m-£15m bracket this summer as they look to keep the club’s financial position stable and avoid any consequences of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

However, the same report claims that player sales could influence the club’s business, with Neves available for £45m, whilst Daniel Podence, Jose Sa and Rayan Ait-Nouri could be free to leave for the right offer.

Therefore, it will be a decisive few weeks in the chances of Wolves achieving success next term as Lopetegui looks to build on an impressive first half-season at Molineux.