Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a turbulent Premier League campaign this season.

After sitting four points from safety at Christmas, Wolves looked doomed for relegation to the Championship, the first time they’d have played in England’s second tier since 2018.

However, November’s appointment of Julen Lopetegui and some smart January additions have guided the West Midlands outfit to mathematical safety with two games remaining.

With the 57-year-old head coach’s primary objective achieved, he can now look ahead to the summer transfer market.

Let’s look at how the Wanderers could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

GK – Jose Sa

After a wonderful campaign in which Jose Sa was voted as the Supporters' Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, there’s no denying that the 30-year-old has found life tough-going this time.

However, the shot-stopper can still bail his defence out of danger on occasion, and Lopetegui may choose to stick with Sa and Daniel Bentley as the number one and two choices between the sticks, respectively.

The £6.85m signing was dropped for Wanderers’ 2-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend, though with safety secured, Lopetegui could have been looking to provide back-up Bentley with minutes.

RB – Ridle Baku

With Nelson Semedo’s future unclear and the club severely lacking in quality and depth in the right-back department, sporting director Matt Hobbs could look to strengthen the position throughout the summer transfer market.

One potential option to fill the slot could be Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku, who Wolves could look to move for, according to reports in Germany.

The four-cap Germany international has produced an impressive eight goal contributions in 34 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term and could be the ideal signing to fill what could be a potentially vacant right-back spot.

CB – Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson has been a revelation since his £3.3m January arrival from West Ham United.

The 33-year-old, praised by former Wolves skipper Karl Henry, has added an assuredness and calm presence across the once leaky Wanderers backline.

After an exceptional second half of the campaign, Lopetegui might stick with the experienced stopper at the heart of his defence.

CB – Max Kilman

After an inconsistent start to the season, Max Kilman has been a beneficiary of Dawson’s arrival from east London.

Though handed the captaincy in Ruben Neves’ absence, it’s no coincidence that the 25-year-old’s performances take an upturn when having an experienced voice in the vein of Dawson or Conor Coady beside him.

Confident at bringing the ball out from the back with an exceptional passing range, Kilman will hope to make England boss Gareth Southgate stand up and take notice of his ability before next summer’s Euros in Germany.

LB – Ryan Giles

With the futures of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jonny Castro Otto up for debate, Lopetegui has an issue to sort out on the left side of the defence.

Thankfully for the Spaniard, he could already have one in the form of academy product Ryan Giles.

The 23-year-old has made 47 appearances on loan at Championship outfit Middlesbrough this term, producing 11 assists, only second in the division to Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Manager Michael Carrick has described him as 'terrific' and a 'massive threat' for the Riverside outfit.

The former England U20 international may feel that now is his time to step up into the Premier League, and the club’s uncertain left-back situation could enable him to do that at his parent club.

CM – Matheus Nunes

With captain Ruben Neves set for a departure this summer, it will be up to Matheus Nunes to take the reins and dominate the midfield next season.

Providing he stays at Wolves, Lopetegui will hope the 24-year-old goes to the next level, having gained a year of Premier League experience under his belt.

The 5 foot 11 Liverpool target is deceptively quick and is hard to stop when he’s in full flow, though his passing accuracy could be improved.

Often deployed on the right or left side of midfield by Lopetegui, next season will surely see the former Sevilla manager bring Nunes into a more central role on the pitch.

CM – Mario Lemina

Much like Dawson, Mario Lemina has played a part in the turnaround of Wolves’ fortunes under Lopetegui following his arrival from Nice for around £9m in January.

The midfielder’s presence is like having an extra body in the centre of the park and has added some much-needed leadership and Premier League experience at Molineux.

RW – Abde Ezzalzouli

With Wolves set to lose the services of Adama Traore at the end of his contract, on top of Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan’s recent minutes being limited, a complete revamp of their attacking options has to be on the cards this summer.

Sources in Spain (via BirminghamLive) have indicated that Wolves have entered the chase for Barcelona youngster Abde Ezzalzouli, who is also being courted by Atletico Madrid.

The same outlet suggests that Wanderers have been in contact with his agent Jorge Mendes, who has made the Catalan giants aware of the West Midlands outfit's interest ahead of a touted £17.5m switch.

LW – Pedro Neto

It has been a challenging two years for Pedro Neto, who has barely played due to several long-term injury issues.

However, having come out the other side, the 23-year-old will be looking to pick up from where he left off during his impressive 2020/21 campaign, in which he bagged nine goal contributions before a long-term knee injury cruelly denied him a chance at building on his form.

CAM – Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha will become Wolves’ record signing when their £43m obligation to buy the Brazilian from Atletico Madrid is triggered this summer.

Though an effective option at centre-forward if needed, the 24-year-old has given Lopetegui’s side more joy operating just behind the striker or even coming inside from the left flank.

While Cunha possesses an undoubted quality and is bringing the ball forward and beating his man, the Molineux faithful would like to see him add to the two goals and one assist he has produced this term.

ST – Viktor Gyokeres

Whilst Diego Costa has proved an effective presence in the centre-forward role in the latter stages of the season, Wolves will likely splash out on a striker who they feel can bag them the goals to keep them out of relegation danger next season.

According to Sky Sports News, the West Midlands outfit are leading the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 13-cap Sweden international has bagged 21 goals and provided ten assists in 47 Championship appearances this season.

Wanderers haven’t tended to dip into the Championship market since their promotion to the top flight.

However, the 24-year-old’s addition could be necessary as Lopetegui looks to add more firepower in the final third.