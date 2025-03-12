Wolverhampton Wanderers' hopes of re-signing Liverpool forward Diogo Jota have been handed a setback, according to Ben Jacobs speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Jota's future is uncertain heading towards the summer despite having two years left on his contract. He has yet to win over Arne Slot as a consistent starter and could be one of two high-profile attackers to leave alongside Darwin Nunez.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020 for £41 million after becoming a fan favourite at Molineux. He bagged two consecutive hat-tricks in their UEFA Europa League campaign earlier that year but bid farewell for Merseyside.

Jacobs: Jota Unlikely To Desire Wolves Return

The Liverpool star wants to move to a European competitor

Close

There's no official word that Jota will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, but there is thought to be a 'realistic possibility' that the Reds receive approaches. He's been used in a rotational role recently and may be keen for a more prominent starting role, which Wolves would be able to offer him.

Jacobs claimed that Jota isn't likely to prioritize a return to Molineux because he wants European football with several foreign clubs monitoring him:

"We may have some suggestions of a Wolves return. I'm told that Jota may not necessarily be interested in going back to Wolves. He wants to join a club with European football; so Milan, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen are three other clubs to watch. Fiorentina have discussed Jota as well, but they aren't sure whether the finances of the deal between them and Liverpool or the wage will make that particularly feasible for them."

Diogo Jota Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 5 Expected Goals (xG) 6.10 Shots per game 1.9 Big chances missed 9 Assists 3 Successful dribbles 0.6 (38%) Ground duels won 1.5 (31%) Aerial duels won 1.1 (44%)

Jota suggested he hadn't enjoyed his football this season amid a frustrating run of form and fitness problems. He has started three of his last seven league games, sitting on the bench for two after returning from muscular problems. Jamie Carragher had previously deemed him 'out of this world' and among the Reds' most clinical finishers in history.

Wolves are still in a relegation scrap, sitting 17th, six points above the drop zone with 10 games left. The club's battle at the bottom of the table makes a Jota return unlikely, given the other potential suitors are competing in Europe's top competitions and competing for titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota scored 44 goals and provided 19 assists in 131 games for Wolves.

Vitor Pereira will be keen to bolster his attack this summer to ensure a similar situation doesn't occur next season but also there are chances he'll enter it without Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian attacker is linked with Arsenal despite penning a new deal with the club which expires in June 2029.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/03/2025.