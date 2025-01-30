Wolverhampton Wanderers are continuing to keep an eye on Aston Villa-linked Axel Disasi's situation despite agreeing on personal terms with Lens' Kevin Danso - Vitor Pereira's side could pounce if Disasi doesn't complete a move from Chelsea to Villa Park, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Disasi is heavily linked with a move to Villa after falling out of favour under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge this season, starting just four of six Premier League games this term. The 26-year-old has agreed on personal terms with the Villans and held talks with Unai Emery regarding a move to Villa Park.

The top-four rivals have yet to agree on a deal for Disasi, but he looks to be prioritizing Villa over other interested suitors, which include Wolves. Emery is keen to add a new centre-back to his squad before the winter transfer window closes on Monday (February 3), especially after Diego Carlos' move to Fenerbahce earlier this month and Tyrone Mings sustaining an injury last weekend.

Jacobs: Disasi Still On Wolves' Radar Despite Villa Talks

Vitor Pereira's Side Are Waiting In The Wings If Danso Deal Fails

Danso has agreed on personal terms, but Wolves have yet to agree on a fee with Lens, who want at least €30 million (£25 million) for the Austrian centre-back, while the Premier League relegation battlers are only willing to spend around the €20 million mark (£16.7 million).

Disasi is a potential alternative and Jacobs gave an update on his situation and suggested the Old Gold could move for the "monster" Frenchman if Villa fail to agree on a deal with Chelsea for the versatile centre-back, who has four years on his contract:

"Axel Disasi is another target. The feeling is the player wants Aston Villa, and if all goes according to plan, because he's already agreed terms, Disasi will join Villa on a loan. But until that's finalised, Wolves are just alert to the Disasi opportunity, even though they believe the player's preference is Aston Villa."

Axel Disasi Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (4) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.3 Tackles per game 1.2 Possession won 0.3 Balls recovered per game 2.5 Dribbled past per game 0.8 Clearances per game 1.7

Disasi joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for £38.8 million in August 2023, and he was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino but has failed to convince Maresca this season. He's been used at right-back by the Italian coach but is behind Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo in the Blues' pecking order, and they have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from a loan at Crystal Palace.

Villa are set for a busy end to the winter transfer window despite already sealing two arrivals earlier this month, with Dutch forward Donyell Malen arriving from Borussia Dortmund and Spanish right-back Andres Garcia joining from Levante. The Villans have agreed to sell Colombian striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in a €77 million (£64 million) fixed fee plus add-ons deal and rejected a bid in the region of £60 million from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins.

Wolves are keen to strengthen their central defence despite the arrival of Ivorian centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou, who joined the club from Stade Reims in a £16.6 million deal. Vitor Pereira's side, who sit a point from safety after 23 games, are in the midst of a relegation battle and have shipped 52 goals, the second-worst defensive record of all 20 Premier League teams.

