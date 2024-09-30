Wolverhampton Wanderers are among a long list of clubs interested in 18-year-old Hammarby winger Bazoumana Toure, Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has reported.

The exciting Ivorian starlet is reportedly being tracked by several Premier League sides, including Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton, as well as some top European clubs.

Valued at just £5 million, Toure has had a superb start to life in the Swedish top flight, amassing six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances this season.

The 18-year-old moved to Scandinavia in March from Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas, but his time in Sweden may not last long after his recent displays caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs.

The versatile winger, who has 'eye-catching speed', can play on either flank but has mostly featured on the left for Hammarby this season, amassing 1,158 minutes of league action so far.

According to Taylor, all four of the aforementioned English clubs had scouts in attendance on Thursday for Hammarby’s 2-0 win over Hacken, where Toure picked up an assist before being substituted in the second half.

Premier League Clubs Eye Ivorian Starlet

Man United and Arsenal among those interested

Toure’s departure would reportedly generate significant profit for Hammarby, who acquired the exciting winger in March for just £370,000 from ASEC Mimosas, where he made two senior appearances before moving to Scandinavia.

The 18-year-old could soon become the latest ASEC academy product to make a move to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, Salomon Kalou, Gervinho, and Emmanuel Eboue, who all came through the youth ranks at the Abidjan-based club.

Given Wolves' recent policy of investing in young, promising starlets, a move for Toure would fit that strategy, having already brought in exciting prospects like Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima, Bastien Meupiyou, and Carlos Forbs during the summer transfer window.

Bazoumana Toure Hammarby Stats (2024 Allsvenskan) Games 16 Starts 14 Goals 6 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 193 Minutes played 1,158

Gary O’Neil’s side had a difficult start to the new Premier League season, sitting rock-bottom of the table after six rounds of matches, having collected just one point. Wolves currently hold the leakiest defence in the top flight, with 16 goals conceded so far.

The Molineux outfit will continue their search for a first win when they visit Brentford on Saturday lunchtime.

Wolves Eye Ex-Premier League Duo

To replace injured Yerson Mosquera

Wolves have identified former Premier League defenders James Tomkins and Paul Dummett as emergency replacements for the injured Yerson Mosquera, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

The Molineux outfit are reportedly looking for ‘smart short-term options’ to replace the promising centre-back, who is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Both Dummett and Tomkins left their respective Premier League clubs at the end of last season and remain without a club at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Dummett was released by his boyhood club Newcastle after 11 seasons with the senior squad, while Tomkins ended his eight-year stint at Crystal Palace.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.