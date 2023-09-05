Wolverhampton Wanderers new-boy Tommy Doyle 'has the potential to reignite' Gary O'Neil's side and he needs to be thrown straight into the starting XI after the international break due to a key reason at Molineux, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Wolves recouped more than £140million during the summer window, a number of incomings only came days before the deadline after financial issues left them hamstrung.

Wolves transfer news - Tommy Doyle

According to MailOnline, Wolves have a £4.3million option to make Doyle's move to the West Midlands permanent after he arrived on loan for the remainder of the campaign last week.

But the report suggests Manchester City have inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause if the 21-year-old, who was restricted to just seven appearances after coming through the reigning Premier League champions' ranks, stays with Wanderers beyond the end of the season.

Wolves secured Doyle's services just a matter of hours after his parent club raided Molineux to complete the £53million acquisition of Matheus Nunes, with respected journalist Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT the Portugal international was 'desperate' and 'fought' to rubber-stamp a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs revealed that Wanderers pounced for the England under-21 international as he 'ticks a lot of boxes' as O'Neil looks to guide his side away from a potential relegation battle.

Doyle played a key role in Sheffield United sealing promotion back to the Premier League last season, racking up 11 goal contributions during a fruitful loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Doyle?

Jones believes O'Neil should not hesitate in handing Doyle his Wolves debut by naming him in his starting XI when they face Liverpool after the international break.

The reputable reporter feels the central midfielder, who has been described as 'quality' by former Cardiff City chief Steve Morison, is capable of being pivotal in Wanderers attempting to get their season back on track.

When asked whether Doyle should be named in Wolves' next starting line-up, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think so because Wolves are obviously now producing the results that people feared might be coming their way at the start of the season. They started okay when they went to Manchester United and put in that performance, so it looked like they might be okay and there had been a few flashes under Gary O'Neil that suggests they could get out of this.

"But they need the new signings to come into the team now and start getting settled. I think Doyle is one I'm particularly excited to see start to show what he is capable of.

"The early joy that Wolves felt from the start of the season is now gone, but somebody like Doyle undoubtedly has the potential to reignite something in that Wolves team."

What next for Wolves?

O'Neil will be unable to call upon Daniel Podence for the remainder of the campaign as, according to the Express & Star, the winger has rejoined former employers Olympiacos on loan after penning a contract extension.

The report suggests the 27-year-old, who had entered the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week agreement, has returned to familiar surroundings after a move to Qatar or Saudi Arabia failed to come to fruition.

Wolves sporting director Hobbs has admitted that Podence had been keen to embark on a new challenge and, as a result, his departure has been on the cards since January.

The one-cap Portugal international has scored 16 goals and provided a further nine assists for his teammates over the course of 105 appearances in a Wanderers shirt.