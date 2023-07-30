Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui is 'not happy' at Molineux due to a key issue, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 56-year-old is preparing for his first full season in the Wolves dugout after being appointed as their head coach last November.

Wolves latest news - Julen Lopetegui

Speaking to respected journalist Guillem Balague, Lopetegui has revealed that he has become frustrated with a lack of signings as the September 1 transfer deadline draws closer.

In the interview, the former Spain and Real Madrid chief alluded to Wolves' financial issues as being the catalyst for an abundance of talent being offloaded.

There have been a number of eye-catching departures from Molineux, none more so than captain Ruben Neves' £47million switch to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Hilal last month.

Central defender Nathan Collins has also headed through the exit door, joining Premier League rivals Brentford in a £23million deal.

Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez have been among the names to head onto pastures new as well, allowing Wolves to pocket more than £80million in player sales.

But fresh faces have been thin on the ground, with Matt Doherty returning to Molineux just under three years after he sealed a £14.7million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Free agent Tom King has also arrived in the West Midlands, with sporting director Matt Hobbs claiming he has been brought in to help develop up-and-coming goalkeepers already on the club's books.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Lopetegui?

Romano understands that Wolves have found it difficult to make big-money signings since the summer window opened for business due to having to deal with financial restrictions.

The transfer expert feels the problems need to be rectified sooner rather than later as Lopetegui is growing frustrated as the start of the new Premier League season nears.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They have some issues, especially with the timing for the bids. They need to complete some outgoings, probably, to make it happen.

"But, for sure, Wolves have to clarify that because Lopetegui, obviously, is not happy with the financial situation at the club and with these Financial Fair Play issues."

What's next for Wolves?

According to The Telegraph, it is inevitable that further big-name exits will need to be sanctioned by Wolves before the transfer window slams shut.

The report suggests there is pressure on Wanderers to make a profit over the next 12 months, with the accounting year starting in June, to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

It is understood that Daniel Podence is expected to leave Wolves after he did not join his teammates for a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract, meaning his current employers are running out of time to secure a fee unless they opt to tie him down to fresh terms.

Podence has scored 16 goals and registered a further nine assists over the course of 105 appearances in the West Midlands.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Portugal international had a 'strange season' at Molineux.