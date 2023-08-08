Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui has 'big doubts' hanging over his future and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT who the Molineux hierarchy will be looking to hold talks with if he heads through the exit door.

Although Wolves are set to get their Premier League campaign underway in a matter of days, there is still uncertainty over whether Lopetegui will be in the dugout for the clash with Manchester United on August 14.

Wolves latest news - Julen Lopetegui

According to The Guardian, Lopetegui's future in the Wolves hot-seat is in extreme doubt and the West Midlands outfit are already preparing for life without the Portuguese tactician.

The report suggests the Wanderers hierarchy have felt compelled to sound out potential successors after the 56-year-old has repeatedly voiced unhappiness at a lack of investment this summer, which has led to productive discussions being held with Gary O'Neil.

It is understood that Lopetegui is considering his position as Wolves' boss and could quit after growing frustrated at the amount of big-name departures who have not been replaced in the transfer market.

Ruben Neves led the Molineux exodus by sealing a £47million switch to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Hilal, while Nathan Collins has joined Premier League rivals Brentford in a £23million move.

Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez and Ryan Giles have also been among the names to embark on a fresh challenge, but Wolves have not parted with cash for any fresh faces who were not on loan at the club last season.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Lopetegui?

Sheth is unsure whether Lopetegui will be in charge of Wolves when the Premier League campaign gets underway in a matter of days.

The Sky Sports reporter believes Wanderers are eager to hold discussions with O'Neil if the former Real Madrid chief walks away from the club.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there are big doubts about his future because Sky Sports News have been reporting that Wolves will be keen to speak to Gary O'Neil, if Lopetegui was to leave the club.

"Lopetegui has had a difficult time at Wolves. He kept them up but then, in the summer, we've seen a lot of his players leave. A lot of the deals that they had last season were loan deals that haven't turned into permanent deals and they've left.

"It's all been down to complying with Financial Fair Play regulations. Because of that, they've struggled to really recruit in any kind of areas that they would have wanted to, which has been a huge frustration to Julen Lopetegui."

What's next for Wolves?

According to talkSPORT, O'Neil has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Lopetegui if a managerial change is made at Wolves.

The report suggests the Premier League side have turned their attentions to the former Bournemouth head coach as they mull over their next move.

O'Neil has been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in June, meaning Wolves will not need to part with a compensation fee in order to acquire his services.

The 40-year-old led the Cherries to 11 wins from 37 matches at the helm, which was enough to ensure the south coast club was able to retain their top flight status.