Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Gary O'Neil as manager, taking over from Julen Lopetegui

The former Bournemouth boss is already facing a number of issues at the Molineux club

O'Neil's contacts could prove crucial to keeping Wolves afloat this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil needs to overcome three major issues if he wants to enjoy a successful stint in the Molineux dugout, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It has been a turbulent 48 hours for Wolves, with Julen Lopetegui walking away from the club just a matter of days before their Premier League campaign gets underway with a trip to Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician had been considering his position as the West Midlands outfit's boss after growing frustrated at the amount of big-name departures who have not been replaced in the transfer market.

Lopetegui repeatedly voicing unhappiness at a lack of investment this summer led to the Wolves hierarchy feeling compelled to sound out potential successors.

O'Neil has been handed the managerial reins, with sporting director Matt Hobbs highlighting the former Bournemouth chief's 'strong principles' as being a key reason for him getting the nod.

With three points up for grabs at Old Trafford on Monday, respected journalist Jones has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT three daunting tasks O'Neil has to overcome in the Wolves hot-seat.

Restore belief in the dressing room

Lopetegui did not hold back when it came to describing his feelings just days before quitting Wolves as, speaking to reputable journalist Guillem Balague, he revealed that he had become frustrated with a lack of signings as the September 1 transfer deadline draws closer.

In the interview, the former Spain and Real Madrid chief alluded to Wolves' financial issues as being the catalyst for an abundance of talent being offloaded.

It is understood that there is pressure on Wanderers to make a profit over the next 12 months, with the accounting year starting in June, to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

But Lopetegui clearly not being content with the squad currently at Molineux, despite winning 10 of his 27 matches in charge and retaining Wolves' top flight status, may have had a negative impact within the dressing room.

Jones believes O'Neil, who had been out of work after his sacking by Bournemouth less than two months ago, needs to find a way of quickly boosting morale.

He said: "One of the first things O’Neil has to do is reset player focus and ensure there is full belief in them for the season ahead.

"When your manager has lost faith in the club project to the extent he has actually left the club, it’s far from ideal. But what O’Neil can do is bring more positivity into the camp.

"I know that one or two of the players were a little tired of the fact Lopetegui was constantly being written and talked about in terms of being dissatisfied so, from that standpoint, O’Neil can quickly make a more positive impact on them because he is a good person at changing the mood."

Make Wolves more of an attacking threat

Wolves forked out £15.5million when they signed Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart 12 months ago, according to Sky Sports, but the start of his Premier League career did not go to plan.

Then-head coach Bruno Lage acquired the striker in the hope that he would make Wanderers more of an attacking force, but he has been restricted to just 45 minutes of action since his arrival after sustaining a long-term injury on debut.

Kalajdzic was sorely missed during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign and, in fact, Wolves were the Premier League's lowest scorers as they only found the back of the net 31 times.

There is no doubt that the Austria international is capable of causing Premier League defenders all sorts of problems as he has got his name on the scoresheet on 38 occasions since his senior club career got underway.

Jones feels getting the best out of Kalajdzic, who is on a contract worth £43,000-per-week, is imperative for O'Neil as financial limitations mean he is unlikely to be able to bring in an alternative frontman.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "An obvious issue for Wolves to have for next season is a lack of goals, so that’s something to consider immediately.

"Given the financial state, it’s unlikely he’s going to suddenly be able to buy a new 20-goal striker, so finding ways to fire up the likes of Sasa Kalajdzic could be key.

"He is very good at finding solutions to problems that people think are too deep set. Remember Scott Parker thought Bournemouth were impossible to save when he left the job, but O’Neil disproved that and Wolves want him to surprise people again."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Ruben Neves has led a mass exodus from Wolves, with Sky Sports revealing £47million was recouped after selling the talismanic midfielder to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Hilal last month.

Central defender Nathan Collins has also gone through the Molineux exit door, sealing a £23million switch to Premier League rivals Brentford.

Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez have been among the names to embark on a fresh challenge as well, allowing Wolves to pocket more than £80million in player sales.

But there is still a lack of funds for O'Neil, who won 11 of his 37 matches in charge of Bournemouth, to play with ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Wolves were not afraid to dip into the free agency market when times got tough last season and handed Diego Costa a £62,000-per-week deal as they looked for ways to plug the gap left by the injured Kalajdzic.

Jones believes O'Neil - who made more than 500 appearances over the course of a playing career which saw him feature for the likes of Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and West Ham United - may have to go down a similar path by dipping into his contacts book.

He said: "The final thing for him will be to help the club find an edge in the transfer market between now and the deadline.

"There is not going to be big money available, but by drawing on his own network of contacts in the game, he could help identify ways to make a mark on the make-up of this team."