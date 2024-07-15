Highlights Wolves are targeting Sheffield Utd's Anel Ahmedhodzic as a replacement for Max Kilman.

The Blades have set a £20m asking price, but may settle for less to ensure they can sell their most prized asset and can reinvest.

Wolves are also considering Nico Elvedi, who has a €10m release clause.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to step up their pursuit of a replacement for Max Kilman, with a move for Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic being lined up, according to the Sun.

Kilman joined West Ham in a £40 million move from the West Midlands side earlier this month. The English defender was a staple of Gary O'Neil's back line last season, playing every single minute of the club's Premier League campaign.

O'Neil is desperate to acquire a replacement for his defensive stalwart, with Ahmedhodzic identified as a potential successor. The Bosnian impressed last campaign, despite Sheffield United's relegation, and is reportedly available for a fee in the region of £20 million. It's understood that the Blades recognise that they may have to ultimately settle for a sum below this valuation, with the Yorkshire club actively looking to sell one of their only prized assets so they can reinvest ahead of next season.

Wolves Want Ahmedhodzic

O'Neil is looking to bolster his defence

Despite Kilman's heroic efforts last season, Wolves still shipped 65 goals in the Premier League, with just six teams conceding more. As a result, O'Neil is eager to bolster his defensive options this summer, with moves for an array of players who can operate across the back line being linked with moves to Molineux.

However, the most urgent acquisition is a direct replacement for Kilman. It appears Wolves are prepared to increase their efforts to find this player, with Ahmedhodzic emerging as the primary target.

The 25-year-old made 32 appearances for Sheffield United last season as they lost their top flight status, but still managed to attract attention from a number of clubs with his performances. According to the Sun, the new Championship outfit set a £20 million asking price for the former Malmo player, due to Napoli and Atalanta registering interest back in January. At the time, Chris Wilder wasn't eager to let the Bosnia international go in the midst of their relegation battle, but now he is keen on remaining a Premier League player.

Wolves view the imposing 6 ft 4 defender - called a "super player" by Carl Asaba - as an ideal candidate to fill the void left by Kilman, and join the likes of Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno in O'Neil's centre-back cohort. It's understood that Ahmedhodzic would be open to the move, and that a deal could be agreed below the Blades' £20 million asking price.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Ahmedhodzic Kilman Appearances 31 38 Goals 2 2 Pass Accuracy 75.4% 85.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 1.46 3.08 Tackles Per 90 2.18 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 1.19 1.03 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.73 2.26

Wolves Eyeing Nico Elvedi

Elvedi has a €10m release clause

While Ahmedozic has been lined up as a Kilman replacement, Swiss defender Nico Elevedi has also been mooted as an option. Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Wolves have held initial talks with Borussia Monchengladbach over a €10 million (£8.6 million) deal for Elvedi.

The 27-year-old has a release clause worth this value, that expires at the end of July. The Midlands club are weighing up activating this clause for a player who can operate at right-back as well as centre-back, and could ultimately be acquired alongside Ahmedhodzic. With Dawson entering the latter stages of his career, Wolves likely need additional depth in defensive areas, so signing both players could help to alleviate this potential issue.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024