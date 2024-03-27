Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Juventus centre-back Koni De Winter at Molineux during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is set to complete a permanent move to Genoa, where he is currently showcasing his abilities on loan.

Wolves have also been linked with moves for Athletic Club winger Alex Berenguer and Southampton striker Che Adams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ links to Juventus centre-back Koni De Winter are “interesting”, as transfer insider Dean Jones finds it hard to believe that a deal between the two clubs will take place at Molineux, given he is set to join Genoa this summer.

Wolves are preparing for the upcoming transfer window. They have all but ensured their Premier League status for the 2024/25 season after surpassing the fabled 40-point mark this month.

Head coach Gary O’Neil has enjoyed an exceptional first season in charge in the Black Country and hopes to receive the backing of chairman Jeff Shi and sporting director Matt Hobbs in the upcoming market. De Winter is currently plying his trade on loan at Genoa, who may trigger the option to buy the defender permanently in the coming weeks.

Wolves’ reported interest in De Winter

Having successfully negotiated their way to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Wolves are set to add to their squad during the 2024 summer transfer window. The fire sale of the first market of the 2023/24 season has left Gary O’Neil’s squad side on squad depth, which will need to be increased next term if they are to improve on this campaign's comfortable mid-table position in the Premier League.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Wolves ‘like’ Juventus centre-back Koni De Winter after watching him for ‘several weeks’ during his current loan spell at Genoa. However, any negotiation to sign the 21-year-old could prove challenging due to his current situation. De Winter reportedly only needs to make another appearance during his loan spell for Genoa to sign the defender permanently for a fee of €8m (close to £7m).

Wolves would likely have to sign the Belgium international straight from Genoa following his move from Juventus. Sporting director Matt Hobbs will have to convince the Serie A outfit to sell De Winter before negotiating a price that will certainly be higher than the fee included in the terms of his loan contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Winter has the third best pass completion rate (88.5%) out of his current Genoa teammates across the 2023/24 Serie A season.

Wanderers are unlikely to be the only English club interested in the young centre-back, with Jones claiming that Leeds United, among others, could swoop for his services. Daniel Farke’s side are looking to ensure an immediate return to the Premier League from the Championship and would have to bolster their squad to make sure they are capable of retaining their place in the top-flight.

Koni De Winter - stats vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.05 79 xAG 0.05 87 Progressive carries 1.05 84 Progressive passes received 0.67 86 Tackles 1.72 71

Dean Jones - De Winter is set to join Genoa amid Wolves interest

Jones understands from sources in Italy that De Winter is expected to join Genoa permanently this summer. The transfer insider also credits Leeds, Leicester City and West Ham United with an interest in the defender alongside Wolves. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Any Wolves links to De Winter is interesting because I can understand why they would have needed to make contact by now. My information about this from checks with people in Italy is that he is expected to join Genoa permanently. As part of his move, there was a redemption obligation set at 23 appearances in Serie A, and he is currently at 22. Hence, I find it hard to imagine that there will be an opening for anything else to happen in that instance, but it’s an interesting rumour. I'm also told that Leicester, Leeds and West Ham have checked in on the situation.”

Wolves ‘leading the race’ to sign Che Adams

De Winter is not the only player linked to a move to Molineux ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, with Wolves planning their business for next term. According to The Telegraph, Wanderers are ‘leading the race’ to sign Southampton striker Che Adams on a free transfer this summer.

The 27-year-old's deal at St. Mary’s expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, meaning he is already free to negotiate with clubs abroad before potentially signing a pre-contract. Everton and Nottingham Forest are also interested in Adams’ services, but their presence in next season’s Premier League is far less secure, with both sides in the bottom five.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves-linked winger Alex Berenguer would “fit the profile” that O’Neil’s side are looking for this summer. The Athletic Club attacker is out of contract in June, meaning Wanderers could negotiate a pre-contract deal with him now to avoid him being lured away elsewhere. News of Wolves’ interest in Berenguer comes as winger Pedro Neto is widely believed to be leaving Molineux amid links to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 26-03-24.