Wolverhampton Wanderers could certainly look to Southampton centre-forward Che Adams to alleviate their goalscoring woes, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT he can hold the ball up and go in behind.

Adams has struggled on the goalscoring front since arriving at the South Coast but will be able to provide a prospective buyer with much more than that.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news – Che Adams

The Scotsman has scored just 31 goals and assists a further 15 assists in 145 outings for Southampton. And so, there’s a strong chance he could be on the move during the ongoing window, with an array of Premier League clubs among the potential suitors.

Adams, 28, has one year outstanding on his current contract, meaning his current employers will have to either sell or tie him down for another year or so to get their money’s worth.

Back in the summer of 2019, he was signed from Birmingham City on a five-year deal for a fee in the region of £15m.

Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, claimed that Wolves, alongside Southampton’s South Coast rivals Bournemouth, are both in with a shout of signing the forward.

To add to the links of a move away, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Adams will ‘almost definitely’ leave St Mary’s in the coming weeks.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Wolves and Che Adams?

Taylor claims a flurry of teams in the Premier League – including Wolves – are keen on Adams, insisting that he would be an ideal asset to build around.

Despite his poor record in front of goal, the journalist believes that the 28-year-old has much more - other than being a goalscoring threat - to give.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I think one of the strikers that Wolves are likely to enter the running for is Che Adams. He’s attracted a lot of interest from the Premier League, certainly in the last 18 months. Nottingham Forest have looked at the player, Leeds looked at the player as well. Other clubs as well have been monitoring him including Everton, but I think that would be a smart signing as he is someone to build around.

“Although his goalscoring record has been quite disappointing, I think he’s an athlete, an attacker, he can hold the ball up, and he can go in behind, so I think that’d be a smart signing if they could get a deal struck with Southampton, although Adams is probably likely to feature as part of Russell Martin’s plans as well.”

What next for Wolves?

Alongside attacking reinforcements such as Adams, Julen Lopetegui's Wolves outfit are in discussions to sign West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell, according to The Athletic.

The story claims that the 33-year-old, just months after becoming a European champion, is open to a £5m Molineux switch.

In turn, Hugo Bueno could be shipped out to free up space for the incoming Englishman.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT the club are looking at Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott and are likely to table a second proposal for the coveted 19-year-old.

Most importantly for Wolves, they should urgently resolve their financial problems to convince Lopetegui to remain at the helm. Despite reports that he will remain as head coach, sorting all financial woes will be imperative to convincing him to stay as long as possible.