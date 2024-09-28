Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Liverpool to Molineux to set up a fixture between two very contrasting sides. Bottom of the Premier League table on goal difference, the hosts are one of six teams without a win so far this season. The latest performances have varied for Gary O'Neil's side, with a 6-2 home thrashing to Chelsea followed by two close defeats from behind to both Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Liverpool travel down to the West Midlands second in the table, and have recovered quickly from their shock 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest. Arne Slot's side have won their last three games, and scored 11 goals in the process - most recently making light work of West Ham with a 5-1 win in the Carabao Cup third round. This came after a 3-0 home win against Bournemouth. If Manchester City falter against Newcastle in the day's early kick-off, Liverpool could go top of the table with a win against the Old Gold.

Here’s who's in and who's out for the 17:30 kick off on Saturday evening, with all the latest team news, injuries, suspensions and predicted starting XIs.

Related £120k-p/w Liverpool Star was 'Incredible' Against West Ham The star stood out among a full side of excellent performances

Wolves Team News

Mosquera the latest victim of a knee injury

Wolves' dramatic collapse against Villa last time out was undoubtedly affected by the serious knee injury sustained to Colombian Yerson Mosquera. He is now confirmed to have suffered a significant knee issue, which could render him unavailable for the rest of the season.

After his collision with Morgan Rogers, Mosquera is a new addition to the five knee victims on the Wolves sidelines. He joins Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Bastien Meupiyou and Boubacar Traore in the treatment room.

While this is a major setback for the Molineux residents, O'Neil could have Toti back from his thigh injury in time to deputise for Mosquera in defence. If not, Uruguayan Santiago Bueno will likely partner Craig Dawson in the heart of the back line.

Wolves Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Toti Gomes Illness 28/09/2024 Boubacar Traore Meniscus Injury Unknown Sasa Kalajdzic Cruciate ligament tear Unknown Bastien Meupiyou Meniscus damage Unknown Yerson Mosquera Damage to medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament Unknown Enso Gonzalez Cruciate ligament tear Unknown

In his post-Villa thoughts, O'Neil said he was gutted for Mosquera and gave an update on Toti Gomes who has been suffering with illness.

"He's OK. He's a great kid and I'm devastated for him. It's a big loss to us. It's a big blow to the team but it brings an opportunity to others. Alfie Pond is now a step closer, for example. He has a chance." "We'll test him [Toti] again in the morning. He's trained but he's not fully fit. He's getting closer. In an ideal world we'll probably leave him longer, but we'll see. "[Dan] Bentley is fine now, but there's quite a bit of illness with players that will need a check. There's a virus going around and some players missed training."

Related Wolves Eye Free Agent Duo to Replace Mosquera Wolves have identified two ex-Premier League aces as emergency replacements for Yerson Mosquera.

Wolves Confirmed XI

Bueno to come in for Mosquera

Wolves' Confirmed XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Gomes, Lemina, Andre, Cunha; Larsen.

Wolves Substitutes Bench: Sa (GK), Doherty (DEF), Forbs (FWD), Guedes (FWD), Toti (DEF), Gomes (MID), Doyle (MID), Hwang (FWD), Sarabia (MID), Pond (DEF)

Wolves were limited in their options due to an illness, but defender Toti recovered from a hamstring injury and starts alongside Santiago Bueno, replacing the injured Yerson Mosquera and Craig Dawson at centre-back.

The main threat from Wolves will no doubt be Matheus Cunha. He has been involved in more Premier League goals for Wolves than any other player (14 goals, seven assists) and he starts once again with the rest of the side as expected.

Related Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Super sub Jhon Duran was at it again in the West Midlands derby.

Liverpool Team News

Reds boosted by Alisson return

After missing two weeks due to his muscular injury, Arne Slot had positive news ahead of the Wolves game regarding Alisson. The first choice Brazilian stopper has seemingly recovered and is available for this clash with Wolves. His expected involvement after a successful week of training denies Caoimhin Kelleher back-to-back top-flight starts.

The only other injury victim for the Reds is Harvey Elliott, who remains sidelined with his foot fracture he sustained in England U21 training.

The visiting head coach could swap out as many as nine players from the EFL Cup trouncing of West Ham, although two-goal Jota only lasted just under an hour in midweek while Nunez played the full 90, suggesting that the Portuguese could lead the line this week.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Harvey Elliott Foot fracture Unknown

The Dutchman was in a positive mood following the news of his Brazilian no.1's return and praised his deputy Caoimhin Kelleher.

"We think he [Alisson] is [back]. He trained yesterday as part of our session with the group, and we expect him to be with us as well today, so he should be available. "We’re really happy, but I want to emphasise we did really well with the two games with [Kelleher]. Another example of where we have two or three good options in some positions."

Related How Federico Chiesa Performed on Full Liverpool Debut vs West Ham The Italian made his first start for Liverpool against the Hammers

Liverpool's Confirmed XI

Alisson returns as Nunez misses out

Liverpool's Confirmed XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Liverpool Substitutes Bench: Kelleher (GK), Tsimikas (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Gomez (DEF), Bradley (DEF), Jones (MID), Endo (MID), Chiesa (FWD), Gakpo (FWD),

Although Federico Chiesa had an eye-catching debut against West Ham, the form of Luis Diaz among the options in the front three is simply too good to replace and the Colombian returns to the lineup, as does number one goalkeeper Alisson.

Darwin Nunez would have been hoping to start after his goal last week, but he misses out on a place in the squad entirely due to illness.