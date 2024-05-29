Highlights Wolves exceeded expectations in the Premier League last season, finishing just outside the top half.

Wolves are competing with Crystal Palace and Fulham for Eddie Nketiah, who might seek a move.

Wolves, Palace, and Fulham are interested in Nketiah, but Arsenal's high asking price could be an obstacle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' season went from predictions of misery to a more-than-respectable campaign in the Premier League last season, with the Molineux-based side finishing just three points off the top half after a superb run of form throughout the winter months - but with improvements to be made to the squad, they are set to tussle with Crystal Palace and Fulham for the signing of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves started the season in steady, if not uninspiring form but seven wins in 12 Premier League games saw them shoot into the top half of the table. That was unsustainable due to injury woes, but the west Midlands outfit did more than enough to stay in the division after some had tipped them to go down earlier in the campaign under Gary O'Neil. And they could be looking to add to their ranks in the summer with Nketiah linked as they continue their Premier League journey.

Eddie Nketiah: Transfer News Latest

Arsenal striker Nketiah has been on the peripherals of a first-team place

Nketiah has long been linked with a move away from Arsenal after playing third-string to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus this season, starting just 10 top-flight games all season with none of those coming in 2024.

A change in style from Mikel Arteta saw Havertz operate as a deep-lying striker, evidenced by his flurry of strikes late in the campaign with nine goals in 14 Premier League games to finish the season on a high.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah's best goalscoring season in the Premier League was this season's five, having equalled that in 2021/22.

Jesus has struggled and has also been linked away, though Nketiah has garnered reported interest from Wolves, Palace and Fulham as per Jones; whilst Leicester have also been linked with a move. Arsenal have set a reported £50million price tag on their homegrown talent which could scare some clubs off a move.

Jones: "Wolves Have Long-Standing Interest"

Nketiah has been on Wolves' radar for some time

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Wolves have a long-standing interest in the striker and that could be enough to tempt him with a move north to Molineux. Jones said:

"Wolves, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all in the hunt to add goals. With Palace, it will depend on exits because Jean-Philippe Mateta has been scoring well, but they may need some more firepower. "Even if the players that exit are not like-for-like, like Nketiah, Wolves, Palace and Fulham - particularly Wolves and Palace - have had a long-standing interest in Nketiah. "With Fulham we know they wanted a striker and they thought that it might work with Broja, but it hasn't -- so they will now be looking for more goals even though Rodrigo Muniz has had an excellent second half of the season. "So there's several Premier League clubs, but particularly those three that I mentioned, that might be considering Nketiah - it's just about meeting Arsenal's asking price."

Wolves Could Sell Current Star to Afford Nketiah

Wolves' best stars are always on the radar of big teams

Wolves star Pedro Neto has been linked with a move away from Molineux with Manchester City and Newcastle thought to be circling his signature at £60million, though any move is a long way from completion.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 5 7th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Assists 2 =9th Match rating 6.53 16th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

But, with Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha coming into the club and firing on all cylinders last season, there is without doubt room to be excited should Wolves have a strong transfer window in the coming months ahead.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.