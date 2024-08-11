Highlights Wolves are eyeing RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet for £12 million as a Max Kilman replacement.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on finding a replacement for Max Kilman, with boss Gary O'Neil having been promised that he would be able to replace star players who were sold, and the club have identified RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet as a potential option, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Kilman left Molineux for West Ham earlier this summer in a deal worth in the region of £40 million, leaving a glaring vacancy in the middle of O'Neil's defence.

Despite the West Midlanders looking solid at the back in pre-season, the English coach is still eager to fill this void and has identified Solet as a realistic acquisition.

The Irons were also keen on the Frenchman, but are less likely to move for him after completing a deal to sign Jean-Clair Todibo on Saturday.

Wolves Poised to Move for Oumar Solet

The Salzburg centre-back is available for £12 million

Wolves are expected to step up their pursuit of a Kilman replacement, according to GMS sources, with their Premier League campaign kicking off in just over a week's time as they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal. Solet has been pinpointed as a possible successor to the Englishman, with Salzburg willing to offload the Frenchman for a modest fee.

The 24-year-old has a year remaining on his contract in Austria, and thus the Red Bull outfit are only demanding £12 million for his services.

GMS sources have been informed that O'Neil received assurances that he'd be afforded money to spend on replacing any star players whose sales were sanctioned this summer. A secure defensive display against RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly, and the lack of movement on signing a Kilman successor, had sparked rumours suggesting that the club were satisfied with their options at the back.

However, GMS sources have learned that a replacement will almost certainly be acquired. Solet is the primary target, with the player impressing last season in the Austrian Bundesliga, making 27 appearances and scoring twice.

The 6 ft 4 imposing defender arrived at Salzburg in the summer of 2020 for a fee that could rise to €4.5 million with add-ons. He could now be ready for a step-up to the Premier League, having been described as 'athletically gifted', possessing 'impressive recovery pace' and as a 'bargain' at just £12 million.

Solet's Champions League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 3 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Progressive Passes 5.88 Passes into the Final Third 2.94 Tackles Per 90 1.76 Interceptions Per 90 1.18 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.18

Wolves Set to Lose Star Man to Chelsea

A £54m deal has been agreed

After replacing Kilman, Wolves could be forced to replace another pivotal player, with Chelsea reportedly agreeing a deal worth £54 million to sign Pedro Neto, with a medical scheduled. Neto had been heavily linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, but the Blues have emerged as surprise suitors for the Portugal international.

Despite suffering from consistent injury issues, Neto contributed two goals and nine assists last season, and thus will be sorely missed in the Wolves squad. Early indications suggest that Ajax winger Carlos Forbs has been identified as a replacement, with talks set to commence over a deal with the Dutch club.

