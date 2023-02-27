Wolverhampton Wanderers have the quality to finish inside the top 10 this season, journalist believes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have the quality to finish inside the top half this season, despite their troublesome start to the Premier League campaign, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui has transformed Wolves' fortunes, with the West Midlands-based outfit starting to look up the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers latest news

Since taking charge just before the World Cup break, Lopetegui has overseen a mini-revolution at Wolves, dragging them out of the relegation zone and into mid-table.

Following their gutsy 1-1 draw away to European-chasing Fulham on Friday night, Wolves were able to further open up a gap between themselves and the bottom three by jumping into 15th place.

Regardless, three points remains the gap between themselves and the drop zone, but it's a stark difference to the position Wolves found themselves in before Lopetegui's arrival.

Prior to the Spaniard's appointment in mid-November, Wolves had managed just two wins in the Premier League all season - a total Lopetegui has already doubled.

Two victories that stand out as a display of Wolves' newfound quality, were their recent wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

Admittedly for contrasting reasons, but Wolves' 3-0 drubbing against last season's runners-up and their 10-man triumph away to fellow strugglers Southampton perfectly demonstrated the work Lopetegui has done behind the scenes at Molineux.

And now, with Wolves' season finally in full flight, there are suggestions they could make a late dash for a top-half finish.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Wolves?

Impressed with the work Lopetegui has done in his short spell as Wolves manager, Daily Express journalist Taylor was full of praise for the ex-Real Madrid chief.

On what he thinks Wolves' target for the season should be, Taylor told GMS: "A top-half finish again, I feel like that's got to be the ambition for them.

"If they achieved it this season, it wouldn't surprise me. Just because I feel like they're onto something really good.

"They went on to win with 10 men against Southampton. I feel like that says a lot about the spirit and belief that Lopetegui has brought to that dressing room.”

What's next for Lopetegui and Wolves?

Looking up rather than down, it's no surprise Wolves are being tipped to climb the table in what remains of the 2022/23 campaign.

Across the last 10 rounds of Premier League fixtures, Wolves have accrued a total of 14 points, having gone unbeaten in six of those outings (Flashscore).

Such form in that time sees them rank as the 12th-best side in the league, indicating a clear improvement on their actual league position, while also suggesting there's still work to be done to finish inside the top half.

However, Wolves' underlying numbers point to a more bleak picture, as according to Understat, they're second-bottom in this season's expected goals table.

Only Bournemouth have posted a combined xG total lower than Wolves this season, suggesting Lopetegui still has his work cut out if he's to take Wolves into the Premier League's top 10.