Wolverhampton Wanderers should build around Max Kilman, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The defender is attracting interest from Napoli, but Taylor does not think the West Midlands club should be in a hurry to get rid of him.

Wolves transfer news — Max Kilman

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves would allow Kilman to leave Molineux this summer for the right price.

According to the MailOnline, that price is £35m, £5m more than Napoli's offer for the 26-year-old, which was rejected by his current employers.

The Serie A champions are in the market for a new centre-back, with Kim Min-jae heading to Bayern Munich. 90min claims that the South Korea international's move to Germany could be completed today.

It will now be interesting to see if Napoli make another attempt to sign Kilman, who has been described as a "monster" by Talking Wolves' Tom Parker, as they look to replace Kim.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Max Kilman and Wolves?

Taylor thinks Napoli targeting Kilman shows how much talent the centre-half has and has warned Wolves about selling him this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Kilman should be built around. He was sort of in and out of the team towards the end of last season, but I think generally, the fact Napoli are showing interest, to me, would probably be a wake-up call for how much of a talent he is.

"I think Tottenham and West Ham have had a look as well, so I wouldn't bow down to the cash, particularly having already sold [Conor] Coady and Nathan Collins. Don't strip the whole team back, but I think definitely make a few changes."

Who could Wolves sign to replace Max Kilman if he leaves Molineux?

Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT that Wolves have a bit of interest in Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, according to the transfer insider, the 25-year-old is looking to join a club that is closer to Tottenham Hotspur's level.

Wolves have also been linked with Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson. Turkish outlet Takvim recently claimed that the Premier League outfit made a €15m (£13m) offer for the Dane. It was deemed too low, though, with Galatasaray thought to want €25m (£21m) minimum.

Nelsson was a key player for his side last season, making 33 league appearances. He won 3.2 aerial duels per game (via WhoScored), which was the highest average in Okan Buruk's squad, so could be a good defensive addition at Molineux.

There is no guarantee that Wolves will actually sell Kilman this summer, though. In fact, according to some reports, including one from The Telegraph, the West Midlands club want to keep hold of the Englishman and could hand him a new deal.

Nevertheless, with Coady and Collins departing, Julen Lopetegui could still do with another central defender coming in, and Nelsson and Adarabioyo both look like they could be options for the Spaniard.

It appears that Wolves have plenty of work to do, however, if they want to sign one of the two before the transfer window closes.