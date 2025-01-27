Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to increase their defensive ranks once more this window, according to reports - with RC Lens star Kevin Danso being the subject of a bid from the beleaguered Premier League outfit.

Wolves suffered a slight upturn in form under Vitor Pereira once he replaced Gary O'Neil at the helm, beating Leicester City and Manchester United before drawing at Tottenham Hotspur to get some much-needed points on the board in their quest for survival. But, as was the case at the start of the campaign, an incredibly tough run of games has seen them slip back into the drop zone and without defensive reinforcements, the club could suffer a surprise relegation.

That has seen them move for Danso, according to reports - with the club believed to be 'confident' that he will join in the coming days. The report by John Percy of The Telegraph states that Wolves have made a £16million bid for Danso, and are confident of completing a deal for the Austrian international in the coming week of the transfer window.

Danso has been a long-term target for the Molineux outfit, and with talks ongoing, it could be the second defensive capture of January for Pereira's side, who have already signed Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims for £16.6million this summer as the Portuguese boss looks to reinforce his backline to ensure Premier League survival.

Danso, who was described as 'rapid' by Football Analyst, Ben Mattinson, previously spent time on loan at Southampton - but he'll look to forge a permanent career in the Premier League if he does make the trip to the west Midlands in the coming days.

Wolves have the second-worst defence in the league, statistically, with only bottom side Southampton having conceded more goals this season. Danso would be a huge addition to help such a leaky backline, with fears that their seven-year affiliation with the top-flight could come to an end after a real lack of recruitment in recent years.

Danso has over 100 appearances in Ligue 1, as well as 41 in the Bundesliga and six in the Premier League - and so he is well travelled and would be a major boost for Pereira's outlook.