Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal to bolster Vitor Pereira's attack, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The Premier League relegation battlers have already dipped into the French market this window. Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Agbadou arrived from Stade Reims for £16.6 million.

Wolves are set to continue doing business as they try to help Pereira turn things around at Molineux. The Portuguese coach's side sit 17th, only above the drop zone on goal difference. A 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest was a wake-up call after a fine start to life for the club under their new manager.

Matheus Cunha has excelled on the left for the Old Gold but could do with the goalscoring burden being eased on him upon reportedly penning a new deal. Aboukhlal has been impressive in front of goal this season from the right for Toulouse while causing problems for defenders with clinical finishing and clever movement.

Wolves Want Aboukhlal This Winter

The Moroccan's Stock Is Growing

Wolves have reportedly set their sights on Aboukhlal and are enticed by the 22-cap Morocco international's versatility. The Netherlands-born attacker can play across the frontline but is predominantly a right-winger. He caught the eye during his nation's incredible journey at the World Cup in Qatar two years ago.

Aboukhlal, 24, has been handy on the goalscoring front, bagging six goals and two assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this season. He hit a brace and an assist in a 3-0 away win over Montpellier in October.

Zakaria Aboukhlal Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 16 Goals 6 Expected Goals (xG) 8.27 Goal Conversion 14% Assists 2 Big Chances Created 2 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (31%) Ground Duels Won 2.3 (36%)

Wolves want a new right-winger to give Pereira more options in the second half of the season. Pablo Sarabia is his only recognized right-winger, and he's not been counted on throughout the campaign.

Aboukhlal has a year left on his contract, and Toulouse might be considering cashing in on him this year to ensure he goes for their full valuation. He was reportedly on Southampton's radar before the 2022 World Cup but remained at Stadium de Toulouse.

