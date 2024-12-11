Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil is under huge pressure in the west Midlands after suffering yet another defeat in the Premier League - and that has reportedly led chairman Jeff Shi to make a bid for Jose Mourinho to become their new manager by offering Fenerbahce £5million in compensation.

A defeat to West Ham United in a game dubbed 'El Sackico' saw O'Neil on the verge of an exit, and although reports have suggested that he has been given a vote of confidence by club chiefs, new names have been mentioned. And that has led to Mourinho being touted with the role in the Black Country.

Report: Wolves Offer Fenerbahce 'Fee' For Mourinho Appointment

The Portuguese boss has mass experience in the top-flight

The report from AS Marca states that Wolves have made a £5million offer to Fenerbahce to sign Mourinho as their new manager, with O’Neil’s tenure on the ropes after yet another loss in the Premier League.

Wolves want to bring Mourinho to Molineux ‘as soon as possible’, with the Portuguese boss’ ability to get results with a defensive mindset being up there as one of the best in the world, given that he's been called 'elite'.

Jose Mourinho's statistics in English football - Record by managerial spell Club Games managed Record (W-D-L) Chelsea (first spell) 185 124-40-21 Chelsea (second spell) 136 80-29-27 Manchester United 144 84-32-28 Tottenham Hotspur 86 44-19-23

Mourinho previously stated that, if he was to come back to England, he would prefer to take charge of a bottom-half side who weren’t in European competition and make them a top-half side again - with Wolves evidently fitting the bill thanks to their 14th-placed finish last season.

Wolves won two games in a row, at home to basement boys Southampton and an impressive away coup over Fulham, but they have since lost their last three games and with 38 goals conceded in just 15 games, that is evidently something that needs sorting.

Mourinho has had two spells at Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cup winners’ medals, before winning the League Cup and a Europa League trophy at Manchester United, before having an 18-month spell at Tottenham Hotspur - so he knows the English top-flight extremely well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho has won eight league titles in 23 years as a manager.

And, with 1,156 games managed to date, with 715 of those won, his win-rate has been superb - and despite his time at Wolves being unlikely to match his 61.85% win percentage, his nous could be enough to topple other sides in the relegation battle.

