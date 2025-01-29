Wolverhampton Wanderers have enquired about Besiktas winger Rafa Silva ahead of the transfer deadline on February 3, according to reports in Portugal.

The Molineux outfit are reportedly interested in the 31-year-old, who has been a key player for the Turkish side this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 31 appearances.

Silva signed a three-year deal with Besiktas after joining on a free transfer in July and has maintained his place in the starting XI under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took charge earlier this month.

The Portuguese international has registered four goal involvements in his first two games under Solskjaer, including two in the emphatic 4-1 Europa League win over Athletic Bilbao.

Wolves ‘Eyeing’ Rafa Silva

As second signing under Pereira

Wolves have endured a quiet January transfer window after replacing Gary O’Neil with Vitor Pereira last month, with defender Emmanuel Agbadou their only signing so far.

The Molineux outfit are expected to be active in the final days of the window and are reportedly targeting further defensive reinforcements.

According to recent reports, Wolves are set to make another bid for Lens defender Kevin Danso and remain locked in negotiations for the Austrian’s arrival before the deadline.

If they do decide to advance their reported interest in Rafa, Besiktas are likely to be in a strong negotiating position, having signed the 31-year-old just six months ago.

Before his move to Turkey, Rafa spent his entire professional career in Portugal, playing for Benfica, Braga and Feirense.

The 25-cap Portugal international, who earns £160,000 per week, would bring versatility to Wolves, as he is able to play in a number of roles across the frontline, though he has mostly operated as a second striker this season.

Wolves have slipped to 17th in the Premier League table after last weekend's defeat to Arsenal and are winless in their last five matches.

Rafa Silva's Besiktas Stats (2024/25) Games 31 Goals 10 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 272 Minutes played 2,718

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.