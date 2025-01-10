Wolverhampton Wanderers have had an approach for Chelsea defender Renato Veiga turned down, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

Veiga has only been with the Blues since July, when he arrived from Swiss outfit FC Basel in a £12 million deal. The versatile Portuguese hasn't been a regular starter but has helped Enzo Maresca out, filling in at centre-back, defensive midfield, left-back and wing. He's made 17 appearances across competitions, managing two goals and one assist.

Wolves have been looking for defensive reinforcements this month to help strengthen Vitor Pereira's squad for their relegation battle. His men have shipped 45 goals in the league, the worst defensive record of all 20 teams.

Sources: Wolves Fail With Approach For Veiga

The Portuguese unlikely to head to Molineux

Wolves have failed to convince Chelsea to part ways with Veiga, and he's not expected to make the move to Molineux, GIVEMESPORT sources have learned. The Old Gold are likely to have made a loan enquiry with a potential buy option, but the Blues refused to enter negotiations.

Pereira has managed to secure at least one defensive acquisition this window. Emmanuel Agbadou arrived from Reims in a £16.6 million deal.

Wolves will now focus on other targets, and Lens' Kevin Danso is a target, although he's received interest from several European clubs. The Austrian is a pacey centre-back who spent a season on loan at Southampton before impressing in Ligue 1.

Enzo Maresca may consider offering Veiga, previously hailed as 'special', a more prominent role in his first team. The Blues' rejection suggests his manager sees him as a valuable asset to help him tackle the second half of the season.

However, Wolves weren't the only club reportedly showing interest in Veiga. He's also on Bournemouth's radar, while Serie A giants Napoli and Juventus and Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart have been keeping tabs on his situation.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/01/2025.

