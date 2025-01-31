Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a move for Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira with just days left of the winter transfer window, according to ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness).

Altimira has established himself as a first-team regular under Manuel Pellegrini at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after 'saving' his team last season amid an injury crisis. The 23-year-old has made 30 appearances across competitions, serving as Betis' midfield anchor, and he's a promising young Spanish talent who appears to have attracted interest from the Premier League.

Wolves are still active in the market, with speculation growing over Mario Lemina's future at Molineux after the Gabonese midfielder asked to leave the club earlier this month. He's been linked with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Shabab, and a £5 million offer should be enough for the Premier League relegation battlers to sell their former captain, who lost the armband in December after a bust-up with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Wolves Fail With Approach For Altimira

Vitor Pereira Has Competition For The Betis Midfielder

Wolves' approach for Altimira fell on deaf ears, and the Spaniard is expected to stay with Betis until at least the end of the season. It's claimed that Vitor Pereira isn't the only Premier League manager eyeing the young central midfielder, although the aforementioned source doesn't name which other clubs are also in the equation.

Pep Guardiola seems to be eyeing the former Barcelona academy prospect, and Fabrizio Romano claims he's on Manchester City's list of options for the present and future at the Etihad. There were reports earlier on in the window that Crystal Palace and Southampton were keeping tabs, but there's no word about whether they followed their interest up with an approach.

Altimira arrived at Betis from Getafe in August 2023 after spending a few months at the Estadio Coliseum under Spanish coach Ramon Planes, and Barca's former sporting director was key to his signature for the Azulones:

"Altimira, considered a top talent and wanted by director Ramon Planes — the one who signed Pedri, (Ronald) Araujo for (Barcelona) and more."

Sergi Altimira Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 0 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Key passes 0.9 Accurate long balls 1.8 (67%) Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 2.1 Ground duels won 3.9 (59%)

Altimira has four years left on his contract with Betis and looks set to stay with the La Liga club that want to agree on an extension, but perhaps he could be one for Wolves in the summer transfer window. If Lemina were to leave before Monday's deadline day, then a potential swoop for Volodymyr Brazhko could be an option, as GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that the Black Country outfit have held talks with Dynamo Kyiv over the Ukrainian midfielder.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

