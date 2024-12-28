Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst, although they'll face stiff competition from Everton for the player's services, according to Bild.

Kleindienst is enjoying a productive debut campaign for Monchengladbach, netting nine goals and providing four assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances. This form has sparked interest from a number of clubs, with Wolves and Everton said to be the two suitors that have initiated contact with the German club regarding the prospect of acquiring the goalscorer.

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is eager to bolster his forward line in January, and he's subsequently identified Kleindienst as a potential option. However, Gladbach are desperate to keep hold of one of their star men, and thus any potential deal could require a significant fee to seduce the Bundesliga outfit.

Wolves Eyeing Kleindienst

Everton are also interested

Developing through Energie Cottbus' academy, Kleindienst spent several years at Freiburg before settling at Heidenheim on a permanent basis in 2019. Scoring 25 goals in the club's promotion season in 2022/23, the German also scored 14 times last campaign in the top flight, and has been named as one of the best players in Europe's top five leagues.

This prompted Glabach to sign the prolific number nine in the summer, and he's continued his rich vein of goal-scoring form, managing nine accurate strikes already this term. He's subsequently caught the eyes of Wolves and Everton, who are looking to pry him away from Western Germany in January.

Bild report that both Premier League clubs have reached out to Gladbach about their intentions to pursue Kleindienst, although die Fohlen are reticent to allow the 29-year-old to leave mid-way through the season.

Wolves currently sit just a point above the relegation zone, and are thus in desperate need of reinforcements this winter. Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha have both been in fine goal-scoring form this season, but Pereira needs more offensive firepower in his ranks to give the Old Gold the best chance at retaining their Premier League status, hence their interest in Kleindienst.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche may be forced into a forward addition, with Fiorentina looking to sign the Toffees' first-choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Kleindienst's Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15 Goals 9 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.93 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024