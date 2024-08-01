Highlights Wolves in talks to sign defender Maxime Esteve after losing Kilman to West Ham in £40M deal.

Premier League clubs interested in Esteve, with competition reported as an "open race".

Pedro Neto could yet leave Molineux this summer, which could fund more arrivals for Gary O'Neil.

Wolves have opened talks with Burnley to sign defender Maxime Esteve, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gary O'Neil's side lost captain Max Kilman earlier in the summer as he joined West Ham United and former manager Julen Lopetegui in a £40million deal, and they are now looking at the market to replace him.

But they face stiff competition to sign the 22-year-old centre-back this summer, as Romano reports that it is an "open race" currently.

Several Premier League clubs interested

After losing Kilman from his squad, O'Neil finds himself short of options in the centre of defence and now Frenchman Esteve has emerged as a target.

According to Romano, a move for Esteve is "one to watch" as several Premier League clubs are exploring a move for the Burnley defender as a way to bolster their options, although they are as yet unnamed.

So far this summer Wolves have signed Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle permanently and Jorgen Strand Larsen on loan from Celta Vigo in Spain. Several first-team players are returning from loan moves away last season too including Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva and centre-back Yerson Mosquera.

Maxime Esteve Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 15(1) Tackles 27 Blocks 21 Clearances 56

Esteve was a regular for the Clarets in the 2023/24 season as he made 16 appearances after joining in January, although he wasn't able to prevent them being relegated to the Championship.

But his performances showed great potential which would explain why a host of clubs are looking at bringing him in, with Burnley likely to be in need of raising funds after suffering relegation to the Championship at the first attempt.

Wolves have also been linked with a move for Porto defender David Carmo, who has been described as the Portuguese Van Dijk in the past.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Maxime Esteve completed 84% of his passes for Burnley in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Related Exclusive: Wolves Eyeing 'Portuguese Van Dijk' After Max Kilman's departure this summer, Wolves and O'Neil are on the search for the perfect replacement.

Wolves Could Lose Pedro Neto

Portuguese winger is a target for top Premier League clubs

While the club look to bring in a new defender to replace their captain, they may need to find a way to bolster their forward line too if star man Pedro Neto is to leave.

The Portugal international has caught the attention of the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal this summer, with Spurs prioritising a forward who can play across the front line according to Michael Bridge.

Wolves are demanding £60million to let the 24-year-old leave the club however, which has put potential suitors off so far. However, as the deadline draws nearer it's possible a deal could be found to help fund new arrivals for O'Neil.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.