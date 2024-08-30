Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to secure the services of Sassuolo’s Armand Lauriente before the fast-approaching deadline and, according to reports, with the 25-year-old on his way to Molineux to finalise his summer move.

With zero wins and just two goals under their belt since the Premier League campaign got underway, Wolves’ Gary O’Neil is eager to add some firepower to their attack before the closure of the window and has identified Lauriente, 25, as the primary option.

Wolves Lodge Bid for Lauriente

O’Neil keen to bring the Frenchman to Molineux

Adding a striker to their ranks is Wolves’ priority in the final hours of the window, with Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is on loan from Celta Vigo, being their only out-and-out centre forward at the time of writing.

Per Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, via SportWitness, the Black Country outfit have lodged an opening proposal for the Frenchman, who has been capped twice by France’s Under-21 set-up.

Having emerged through the academy ranks at Stade Rennais, Lauriente – previously linked with a move to Southampton - moved onto pastures new in 2020 to join Lorient and then to his current employers, Sassuolo, two years later.

The details of the deal, whether it is a permanent move or on a temporary basis, are yet to be revealed but O’Neil and his entourage are reportedly keen on snaring a deal for the Gonesse-born talisman.

Wolves ‘Reach Agreement’ with Ajax for Carlos Forbs

Winger’s Molineux deal is strictly a loan

In the wake of Pedro Neto’s recent departure, the Premier League outfit are looking to add further depth to their wide attacking areas with a top-half domestic finish the key aspiration for this campaign and Ajax's Carlos Forbs has emerged as their primary target.

The 20-year-old only made his move to the Eredivisie from Manchester City, going on to rack up 38 appearances for the Dutch outfit, but they now appear ready to let him depart with Wolves emerging as the leading candidate for his signature.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Wolves have reached an agreement with Forbs’ employers to sign the glittering winger on a loan this summer, while the Midlands club, however, have turned down the opportunity to make it permanent.