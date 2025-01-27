Wolverhampton Wanderers aren't willing to part ways with Tommy Doyle, who has been on Sheffield United's radar this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Doyle's future has been the subject of speculation amid interest from the Blades, where he spent a successful spell on loan three seasons ago. The 23-year-old English midfielder has been in and out of Wolves' team this season, and a potential loan for more first-team opportunities looked a possibility.

Vitor Pereira gave a disappointing analysis of Doyle's performance in his first loss as Wolves boss when his men suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest (January 15). The Portuguese coach claimed he 'went missing', and he's since only been handed off cameo appearances off the bench in defeats to Newcastle United (3-0) and Arsenal (1-0).

Wolves Want To Keep Doyle Despite Sheffield United Interest

Vitor Pereira Needs Strength In Depth Amid Relegation Battle

Nixon claims on his Patreon that Wolves intend to keep Doyle for the rest of the season in Pereira's bid to avoid the drop. His troops sit 18th in the league, a point from safety after 23 games. Chris Wilder was keen on bringing the 13-cap England U21 international to Bramall Lane, but the EFL Championship promotion hopefuls are set to miss out.

Doyle has made 18 appearances in the league this season and has been used in central and defensive midfield. Their decision comes amid speculation over their wantaway former captain, Mario Lemina. The Gabonese midfielder has asked to leave the club, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab looking to sign him.

Tommy Doyle Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 18 (3) Goals 0 Assists 1 Accurate Long Balls 2.2 (63%) Accurate Crosses 0.1 (15%) Tackles Per Game 0.5 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.1 Ground Duels Won 1.0 (51%)

Doyle has been at Molineux since September 2023, when he initially arrived on loan from Manchester City, before the club took up their option to buy for £4.3 million the following summer. He is expected to continue battling it out for more first-team opportunities instead of leaving before the window shuts on February 3, and Pereira does view him as a 'special talent':

“Doyle is a special player with a special character. He is a team player who wants to help every time, it doesn't matter if it’s five or 10 minutes or 90 minutes, he’s the same person every time, with a great energy, the true energy that we need in this team. That's why this feeling at the end of the game, you feel the energy together.”

Joao Gomes and Andre are Pereira's first-choice midfield duo, but Doyle may expect to come into the starting XI following Gomes' red card against Arsenal on the weekend. The Brazilian will miss his side's encounter with Aston Villa on Saturday (February 1).

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

